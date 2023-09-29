Senderra Specialty Pharmacy Expands Production Capabilities Opening a New State-of-The-Art Distribution Facility

Senderra Specialty Pharmacy continues its rapid growth and expansion, serving patients nationwide.

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senderra Specialty Pharmacy, a leading national provider of specialty pharmacy services, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location in Plano, Texas. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet the growing demand for specialized pharmaceutical services for our valued patients. The new facility spans over 30,000 square feet of innovative infrastructure and has advanced features to ensure efficient operations.

The facility showcases two dedicated production lines with a combined length of 250 feet, enabling Senderra to streamline the fulfillment process and enhance our capacity to serve more patients. The production lines are equipped with the latest technology and adhere to the highest industry standards, guaranteeing the delivery of safe and reliable specialty medications.

Other notable features of the new location are the large, walk-in refrigerated coolers, which provide optimal storage conditions and 24-hour temperature-controlled monitoring for temperature-sensitive medications. This investment in technical refrigeration infrastructure further underscores Senderra's commitment to maintaining the integrity and efficacy of specialized pharmaceutical therapies for our patients. Additionally, the facility is equipped with professional backup generators and advanced security systems with the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

To facilitate seamless operations, the facility hosts four back-bay loading docks. This will ensure the efficient movement of specialty pharmaceutical products, allowing for timely and secure deliveries for our patients and partner healthcare providers. A private patient care consultation room is also available for Senderra patients and team members.

"The expansion into our new location represents a significant milestone for Senderra," said Will Howard, Co-Founder and President at Senderra. "It demonstrates our dedication to continuously improving our services and infrastructure to best serve our patients' needs. The larger facility will enable us to offer an expanded range of specialty pharmaceuticals and innovative services, empowering our patients to manage their health effectively."

The new space located at 3712 E Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75074, is more than double the size of the company's previous facility. The enhanced technology infrastructure will allow the company to meet the growing specialty healthcare demands while keeping the highest quality standards.

Senderra is the largest national, independent specialty pharmacy serving patients with challenging and ongoing medical conditions by providing specialty medications, clinical expertise, and extensive support services. Senderra's commitment to patient care is strengthened by specialized patient care teams and strong relationships with our prescribers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payer partners. For more information on Senderra Specialty Pharmacy, please visit http://www.senderrarx.com.

