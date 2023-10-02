New Single-Chip 800G PIC will be on Display at ECOC 2023 in Multiple Applications Including 800G DR8/DR8+, Immersion Cooling and Reduced-Reach Connectivity

MODI'IN, Israel and GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DustPhotonics, a leading developer of silicon photonics technology and solutions for hyperscale data centers and AI applications, today announced the industry's first merchant single-chip 800G DR8 PIC (Photonic Integrated Circuit) at ECOC, the largest optical communications exhibition in Europe. DustPhotonics will have multiple live demos of this product highlighting its operation in several applications at Booth #644 at the show in Glasgow, Scotland.

DustPhotonics Announces Industry-First Merchant 800G Silicon Photonics Chip for Hyperscale Data Centers and AI Applications (PRNewswire)

The 800G PIC is a single chip solution suitable for DR8 and DR8+ applications, providing 8 optical channels independently modulated at 100Gb/s for an aggregate bandwidth of 800Gb/s. The chip is designed into a compact 7.5mm x 7mm package, enabling it to be used in industry standard QSFP and OSFP style form factors. The device is suitable for reaches up to 2km in applications including hyperscale data centers and AI and Machine-Learning clusters.

The PIC includes on-chip lasers, incorporating DustPhotonics' patented L3C (low-loss laser coupling) technology, whereby off-the-shelf lasers from a variety of different manufacturers can be integrated with the PIC. This allows advantages in product performance, cost, power, and supply chain scalability.

DustPhotonics will demonstrate this device in multiple configurations including a traditional 800GBASE-DR8 application, an immersion cooling application, and a reduced reach application. The immersion cooling demo showcases how this chip is suited to be immersed in a liquid coolant, since there is no free-space interface between the laser and PIC or at the fiber attach interface at the optical output of the chip. For the reduced reach application, DustPhotonics is demonstrating a second, cost optimized version of the product suitable for transceivers or AOCs (Active Optical Cables) up to 100m, or for LPO (linear-drive pluggable optic) applications.

"We are seeing a lot of customer traction for this 800G application, and we are excited to showcase the broad range of applications that we support," said Ronnen Lovinger, CEO of DustPhotonics. "We are well-positioned for the next phase of the company which is to scale into high-volume manufacturing."

"We have been encouraged by the growth of the 800Gb/s market, and we believe DustPhotonics single-chip PIC solution will help fuel adoption while easing some of the early supply chain constraints we are seeing in the industry," said Vladimir Kozlov, Founder and CEO, LightCounting, an optical communications market research company.

The device is sampling to customers today and is expected to be in production by the first quarter of 2024. For more information, please contact sales@dustphotonics.com.

