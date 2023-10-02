Panda Express® Introduces First-Ever Dessert Menu Item in Celebration of 40th Anniversary

American Chinese Trailblazer adds sweet new treat to its menu, Apple Pie Roll, now available at locations nationwide and as a gift to guests this month through Panda Rewards

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Andrew and Peggy Cherng opened the first Panda Express® in Glendale, CA in 1983, they set out to create a company that provides exceptional dining experiences, serves authentic and innovative American Chinese cuisine, and cares for its people and community. Panda is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the introduction of the Apple Pie Roll, a sweet and fun American Chinese creation featuring a combination of juicy apples, fall spices, and cinnamon sugar like a classic American apple pie and wrapped in a crispy and flaky wonton wrapper, like a quintessential Chinese egg roll.

"As we reflect upon Panda Express's forty-year journey, we are incredibly grateful for our pioneers that paved the way for Panda to create and popularize American Chinese food, and for our guests and communities for their embrace of our cuisine," said Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer at Panda Express. "In celebration of Panda Express's 40th birthday, we are introducing what we hope to be the next beloved American Chinese classic, Apple Pie Roll, our first-ever dessert and a sweet and fun celebration of our American and Chinese origins."

Panda Express will mark the milestone anniversary throughout October, by offering all Panda Rewards® members the opportunity to redeem one free Apple Pie Roll, while supplies last*. Sign up via the free Panda Express mobile app or online at PandaRewards.com.

In four decades, Panda Express has grown to become the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. with over 50,000 associates and nearly 2,500 locations worldwide. Panda, still operating as a family-owned business, has introduced a variety of industry-first recipes like its best-selling and iconic entrée, The Original Orange Chicken®. In fact, Orange Chicken is so beloved by guests that it accounts for almost a third of the company's sales and in 2022, Panda sold over 125 million pounds of The Original Orange Chicken! Read on to learn some fun facts about the trailblazing ways and impact Panda has made over 40 years:

Since 1999, Panda Cares®, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, has raised nearly $329 million for initiatives focused on bettering the health and education of underserved youth.

Panda established the Panda CommUnity Fund™ in 2021, focused on empowering representation across diverse communities, including people of color and marginalized groups through partner organizations, with a five-year $10 million commitment.

In 2014, Panda launched the Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena, California to serve as a living laboratory for exploring new menu items, new decor, and new ways of serving guests. The Panda Innovation Kitchen is home to viral foodie hits such as the Bing wrap and The Orange Chicken Sandwich.

Panda is known for sharing good fortune with guests and on average, Panda gives out over 510 million fortune cookies per year.

Panda is the largest foodservice buyer of broccoli nationwide with more than 30 million pounds of Broccoli Beef sold in 2022.

About Panda Express®

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is the largest Asian dining concept in the US. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has nearly 2,500 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to 11 international countries.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $329 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 15 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund™ — a five-year, $10 million community investment and response program that supports immediate and sustainable solutions from national and local organizations to uplift diverse groups, including people of color and other marginalized communities. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

