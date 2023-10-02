Trish Shucoski Named BayCare's Incoming Chief Nurse Executive

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare announced today that Patricia "Trish" Shucoski, DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, will be its next Chief Nurse Executive (CNE), leading a corps of more than 10,550 nurses and nursing support staff when she assumes the role in December.

Shucoski currently serves as BayCare's vice president of customer access and operational excellence.

Shucoski is a nurse with nearly 20 years of experience as a health care leader and holds a doctorate in nursing practice. A Florida licensed nurse, she is currently BayCare's vice president of customer access and operational excellence and is succeeding CNE Lisa Johnson, who is retiring after more than a 35-year career with BayCare.

"BayCare's nurses and our patients deserve the very best in a leader and we are excited to have Trish take this role," said CEO and President Stephanie Conners. "Her experience supporting patient care delivery will ensure that BayCare's nurses remain at the forefront in the industry in best practice and compassionate care."

Prior to joining BayCare, Shucoski worked for Jefferson Health in Philadelphia as its senior vice president for performance excellence and system integration. Before that, she worked as Cooper University Hospital's associate vice president of patient care services for four years and its executive director of hospital-based services for three years. As a registered nurse in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Trish worked for both Cancer Treatment Centers of America, where she was chief nurse, and Hahnemann University Hospital/Tenet Healthcare.

She earned a Doctor of Nursing practice/healthcare systems leadership from Chamberlain University; a Master of Science in nursing, leadership/nursing management from Drexel University, and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Villanova University. Additionally, Trish holds two associate degrees, one from the State University of New York at Farmingdale (SUNY Farmingdale) in allied health and science/nursing and one in science from Nassau Community College.

Shucoski resides with her husband and two children in Largo. She will assume the CNE role on Dec. 11.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare is ranked in the top 20% by Fortune/Merative. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org .

