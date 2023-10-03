Arrive Logistics Expands North American Presence with Canada Office

Leading U.S. freight brokerage adds Toronto outpost to service growing Canadian customer base

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics, a leading multimodal transportation and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, announces its expansion into Canada with an office in Toronto and sets sights on localized service to customers with operations in Canada, and scaled operations with prospective Canada-based shippers.

Arrive Logistics (PRNewsfoto/Arrive Logistics) (PRNewswire)

Increasing Arrive's presence in Canada is one key initiative in the company's growth trajectory, following the opening of five new office locations within the last eighteen months. Much like Arrive's recently opened office in Guadalajara, the move marks the company's commitment to scaling its success within the U.S. truckload market across North America, enhancing both its cross-border and intra-Canada freight services.

"We look forward to bringing Arrive's service-first mentality and market insights to our partners in Canada," said J-Ann Tio, Arrive Chief Strategy Officer. "Whether that be with our current customers or to engage and find solutions for prospective customers, we are committed to providing an experience that matches our award-winning service in the U.S.''

Arrive plans to lean heavily on its key differentiators to provide a full suite of services to its transportation partners in Canada. The service experience Arrive provides its shippers and carriers sets it apart from competitors. Arrive is the recipient of nine service awards from prominent, Fortune-listed enterprise customers in 2023, setting a benchmark of service in the highly competitive freight brokerage landscape.

The service provided by expert personnel is half of what Arrive refers to as its copilot strategy, the complement of award-winning service with its leading-edge technology offering. The company's proprietary technology platform, ARRIVEnow, drives Arrive's operations with a full suite of digital solutions and automation optionality to increase efficiency and productivity for shippers, carriers, and Arrive employees.

The new office is located between the financial and fashion districts inside a Toronto cultural heritage building at 240 Richmond St. W. Arrive plans to hire additional business development team members throughout the year to take advantage of the rich talent market in Toronto and establish a strong foundation for the company's operations in Canada.

Those wishing to learn more about enlisting Arrive's services, please visit www.arrivelogistics.com, or contact Noah Sidenberg, Senior Director of Canada Sales & Operations, at nsidenberg@arrivelogistics.com.

To explore career opportunities with Arrive in Toronto or its seven additional office locations, visit www.arrivelogistics.com/careers.

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,700 employees, 6,000 customers, and 70,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry, with $2.35 billion in 2022 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace by Fast Company, Fortune, Inc., Great Places to Work, The Austin American-Statesman and The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com and explore career opportunities at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers. At Arrive, "We Deliver, So You Can."

