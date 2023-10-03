FCA Third-quarter 2023 US Sales Down 1%

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 total U.S. sales decrease 1% in Q3 versus the same quarter last year

Chrysler brand up 96%, with Pacifica sales up 120% versus the same quarter last year; Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, up 329% over same period last year, holds No. 3 spot among top-selling PHEVs in the U.S.

Jeep® Wrangler 4xe total U.S sales up 31% versus same quarter last year

Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe top No. 1 and No. 2 sales spots, respectively, as best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. market

Grand Wagoneer U.S. total sales up 22% versus the same period last year

Grand Cherokee U.S. total sales up 52% versus the same quarter last year

Ram ProMaster van total U.S. sales up 34% versus the same quarter last year

Ram brand's commercial fleet channel's total U.S. sales increased 19% versus the same period last year

FCA US LLC reports sales of 380,563 vehicles in the third quarter for 2023. Overall, total U.S. sales for the third quarter decreased 1% versus the same period last year.

"We've gained traction over the summer and we're starting to see some momentum at the end of this third quarter," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Our Jeep 4xe and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid models continue to perform extremely well, taking the 1-2-3 sales spots among plug-in electric vehicles in the U.S. market, and our progress toward our Dare Forward 2030 plan also remains on track with the introduction of many all-new, all battery-electric vehicles next year, including the all-new Fiat 500e, Dodge Charger, Wagoneer S, Ram 1500 REV and Jeep Recon."

Chrysler brand was up 96% versus the same quarter last year, with the Chrysler Pacifica up 120% in total U.S. sales in that period. Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid was up 329% in total U.S. sales over the same period last year. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid accounted for 23% (8,949 units) of total Pacifica sales in the third quarter and ranks No. 3 in the U.S. among the best-selling plug-in hybrids.

Total U.S. sales of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, which went on sale in Q3 2022, are up 31% and 2,198%, respectively, versus the same period last year. Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains *America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, followed by the Grand Cherokee 4xe at No. 2. Jeep Wrangler 4xe accounted for 42% (17,662 units) of total Wrangler sales in the second quarter. Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 17% (9,722 units) of total Grand Cherokee sales in the second quarter.

Jeep Grand Cherokee posted total U.S. sales gains over the same quarter last year, up 52%. The Grand Wagoneer increased 22% in total U.S sales versus the same quarter last year.

Total U.S. sales of the Ram ProMaster van were up 34% versus the same period last year. Additionally, the Ram brand's commercial fleet channel's total U.S. sales increased 19% versus the same period last year.

The all-new 2024 Dodge Hornet arrived in dealerships this quarter, selling 1,753 units.

New to the Alfa Romeo brand, the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale sold 746 units in the quarter.

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2023





















Q3 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %





Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change





Compass 20,268 20,631 -2 % 71,560 66,966 7 %





Wrangler 41,909 47,659 -12 % 126,551 147,156 -14 %





Gladiator 14,202 21,511 -34 % 41,528 60,268 -31 %





Cherokee 3,798 11,495 -67 % 23,017 30,852 -25 %





Grand Cherokee 57,915 38,176 52 % 182,871 172,545 6 %





Renegade 6,412 6,523 -2 % 15,561 23,776 -35 %





Wagoneer 7,248 13,001 -44 % 20,883 30,276 -31 %





Grand Wagoneer 2,867 2,353 22 % 8,135 9,454 -14 %





JEEP BRAND 154,619 161,351 -4 % 490,106 541,297 -9 %





Ram P/U 109,391 118,106 -7 % 332,440 363,089 -8 %





ProMaster Van 22,446 16,742 34 % 60,340 42,031 44 %





ProMaster City 2,541 4,448 -43 % 12,333 10,201 21 %





RAM BRAND 134,378 139,296 -4 % 405,113 415,321 -2 %





200 0 0

1 2 -50 %





300 3,962 4,175 -5 % 11,159 11,757 -5 %





Pacifica 38,353 17,439 120 % 112,198 75,902 48 %





CHRYSLER BRAND 42,315 21,614 96 % 123,358 87,661 41 %





Dart 0 3 -100 % 0 4 -100 %





Hornet 1,753 0 New 4,350 0 New





Charger 16,915 24,201 -30 % 63,647 62,660 2 %





Challenger 11,075 16,412 -33 % 35,350 42,094 -16 %





Journey 1 31 -97 % 13 187 -93 %





Caravan 0 5 -100 % 2 26 -92 %





Durango 16,473 19,104 -14 % 53,582 39,543 36 %





DODGE BRAND 46,217 59,756 -23 % 156,944 144,517 9 %





500 1 7 -86 % 2 8 -75 %





500L 0 5 -100 % 3 8 -63 %





500X 144 179 -20 % 422 757 -44 %





Spider 0 17 -100 % 0 24 -100 %





FIAT BRAND 145 208 -30 % 427 797 -46 %





Giulia 863 1,338 -36 % 2,694 3,662 -26 %





Alfa 4C 0 0

1 1 0 %





Stelvio 1,280 2,102 -39 % 4,032 6,151 -34 %





Tonale 746 0 New 863 0 New





ALFA ROMEO 2,889 3,440 -16 % 7,590 9,814 -23 %





FCA US LLC 380,563 385,665 -1 % 1,183,538 1,199,407 -1 %







For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales, click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

U.S. fleet business includes three channels – rental, governmental and commercial.

*Per S&P Global Jan '23 year-to-date vehicle registrations (most current data available); PC + light-duty trucks

View original content:

SOURCE FCA US LLC