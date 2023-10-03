KIA AMERICA SETS NEW RECORD FOR SALES THROUGH FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE YEAR

Best-ever September sales catapulted fast-growing Kia to an all-time record through Q3

- September marks Kia's 14th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth

- Kia achieved all-time best third-quarter sales performance, surpassing 210,000 units for two consecutive quarters

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced its best-ever third quarter sales total of 210,341 units. This achievement marks the third time in company history in which Kia's quarterly sales passed the 210,000 unit mark. These record-breaking sales performances contributed to Kia's best-ever total through nine months of 604,674 units.

In September, Kia posted its best-ever September sales total of 67,264 units, marking the brand's 14th consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases. Sales of Kia's lineup of rugged and capable utility vehicles increased 19-percent year-over-year, while the brand's battery-electric vehicles were up 127-percent over the previous record set in September 2022. Kia's retail-only performance of 62,661 units represents 14-percent growth over the same period last year.

"With the best-ever performance through Q3, 14 straight months of year-over-year growth, and sales of our SUV and electrified offerings continuing to gain market share, Kia is ahead of the curve and delivering the vehicles customers want, particularly in the highly competitive segments," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "As we enter the fourth quarter, we are confident our mix of world class models will continue to attract new customers and keep current ones coming back."

Ten Kia models posted year-over-year sales increases including: Niro (+1,341-percent); Carnival (+187-percent); EV6 (+45-percent); Rio (+45-percent); Forte (+28-percent); Seltos (+18-percent); K5 (+11-percent); Sorento (+10-percent); Telluride (+8-percent); and Soul (+3-percent). In addition, three Kia models set best-ever September sales records, including: Carnival, EV6 and K5, with sales of Kia's utility vehicles accounting for 72-percent of the brand's overall September sales total.

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

The base price for the all-new 2024 Kia EV9 1 , Kia's first three-row SUV EV, will start at just $54,900 (excluding destination) 2 . The EV9 Light RWD will come standard with DC fast-charging capability, roomy accommodations for up to seven passengers, full SynTex leather-trimmed seating, 19-inch alloy wheels, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat with heating 3 and ventilation all powered by a seamless permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces 215 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque

Pricing for the 2024 Niro Hybrid, now in its second model year of its second generation and available in three distinct powertrains (HEV, PHEV, EV), will range from $26,840 - $35,240 , depending on powertrain and trim level

Kia America's return to Electrify Expo Miami from October 14-15 , at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds as part of the brand's continued campaign to educate consumers on the ease of EV ownership. The Kia EV6 -- winner of the esteemed 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ award, the EV6 GT, which recently captured the 2023 World Performance Car title, and the multi award-winning 2023 Niro EV model will be available for test drives. Electrify Expo Miami attendees will also be among the first consumers to see the upcoming all-new EV9 in person, Kia's first dedicated three-row EV SUV

The brand's participation in the 8th annual Rebelle Rally – an all-women, off-road navigational challenge – that takes participants on a course through the deserts of the American Southwest from October 12-21 . Teams will navigate the course using only paper maps and a compass—no GPS, no cell phones, no digital devices of any kind. The Kia Team – KiAloha – will take on the course in a 2023 Telluride XPro SUV





MONTH OF SEPTEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2023 2022 2023 2022 EV6 2,084 1,440 14,798 17,564 Rio 2,096 1,447 21,196 20,280 Forte 10,737 8,404 95,135 82,064 K5 6,002 5,383 49,594 53,563 Stinger 117 454 5,372 6,643 Soul 5,290 5,113 50,071 44,445 Niro 2,752 191 29,085 18,711 Seltos 4,736 4,022 47,059 32,182 Sportage 11,562 12,412 107,584 89,739 Sorento 8,103 7,350 67,626 64,600 Telluride 9,147 8,440 83,981 72,296 Carnival 4,638 1,614 33,173 16,060 Total 67,264 56,270 604,674 518,148

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 The EV9 is expected to arrive in the United States in Q4 2023. Inventory expected to be extremely limited.

2 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

3 Use extreme caution when using the seat warmers to avoid burns. Refer to the Owner's Manual for more safety information.

