RED ROBIN TURNS UP THE YUMMM WITH UPGRADED GOURMET BURGERS, NEW FLAVOR COMBINATIONS AND SEASONAL MENU ADDITIONS

Higher-quality ingredients and new cooking method put the "gourmet" back in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is unveiling its new-and-improved lineup of gourmet burgers plus craveable new entrées, appetizers, beverages and more that will have guests' tastebuds singing, "Yummm!" Starting today, guests can experience a juicier and more flavorful gourmet burger grilled fresh on the flattop and stacked with hand prepped, higher-quality ingredients in Red Robin's signature flavor combinations, along with distinctive new burger flavors, the return of a fan favorite and seasonal menu additions to explore.

Part of the new-and-improved lineup of gourmet burgers, new entrées, appetizers & beverages at Red Robin, the BBQ Burnt Ends ‘N Bacon Burger comes with smoked burnt ends, crispy onion straws, Whiskey River® BBQ Sauce, melted cheddar, black-peppered bacon, pickles and mayo and the BBQ Burnt Ends Loaded Fries made with Red Robin’s signature Steak Fries loaded with smoked burnt ends, drizzled with house-made ranch and Whiskey River BBQ Sauce with a cilantro garnish are available for a limited time! (PRNewswire)

"Red Robin has heard burger lovers' desire for us to get back to our gourmet roots," said Red Robin's Executive Chef and VP of Culinary and Beverage Innovation Brian Sullivan. "We're raising our game to deliver a truly crave worthy burger experience with a number of upgrades that mean bigger, better flavor. It all starts with our new flattop grills that caramelize the burger patty and seal in juicy flavor. From there, we've examined every last one of our more than 20 gourmet burgers and have improved flavor and quality with fresh, hand prepped ingredients like smashed avocado seasoned with chili flakes and a squeeze of fresh lime on our new Smashed Avocado N' Bacon Burger, fresh grilled pineapple on our iconic Banzai, juicy vine-ripened tomatoes, upgraded, higher-quality sauces and more, all served on our new brioche bun. We're cooking with tons of flavor – and tons of pride!"

Sullivan continued, "This October we're also proud to introduce a number of completely new innovations to our menu, including a decadent stick-to-your-ribs BBQ Burnt Ends 'N Bacon Burger with smoky burnt ends, crispy onion straws and black-peppered bacon, alongside a fall-flavored seasonal caramel apple mocktail and milkshake. And we've expanded our core menu with exciting new items to explore, like our tender Whiskey River® BBQ Ribs featuring our famous BBQ sauce and sweet and spicy Tsunami Shrimp available as an entrée and appetizer, plus new premium cocktails made with top-shelf spirits for guests to enjoy with these new menu items."

Red Robin's newest additions pair perfectly with its iconic Bottomless Steak Fries and feature a range of creative combinations including:

Burgers

BBQ Burnt Ends 'N Bacon Burger* - Available for a limited time and piled high with smoked burnt ends, crispy onion straws, Whiskey River ® BBQ Sauce, melted cheddar, black-peppered bacon, pickles and mayo

Smashed Avocado 'N Bacon - With freshly smashed avocado, hardwood-smoked bacon, melty Swiss, onion, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and mayo

Burnin' Love - The return of a fan-favorite back by popular demand, featuring fried jalapeño coins, house-made salsa, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and chipotle aioli, topped with a charred jalapeño

Appetizers & Entrées

Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts - Lightly fried and topped with grated Parmesan cheese

Tsunami Shrimp - Panko-breaded shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of Yukon Chips and finished with sesame seeds (available as an appetizer or entrée)

BBQ Burnt Ends Loaded Fries* - Red Robin's signature Steak Fries loaded with smoked burnt ends, drizzled with house-made ranch and Whiskey River ® BBQ Sauce with a cilantro garnish

Whiskey River® BBQ Ribs - A half rack of tender St. Louis-style pork ribs glazed with Whiskey River® BBQ Sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of a Bottomless side

Desserts, Milkshakes & Beverages

Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake* - Creamy vanilla soft serve blended with milk, cinnamon streusel and apple pie filling. Topped with crumbles of cinnamon streusel and drizzled with caramel

Caramel Apple Lemonade* - The flavors of granny smith apple and spiced brown sugar paired with Minute Maid ® lemonade

Casamigos Cadillac Margarita - Casamigos Blanco Tequila, agave, lime juice and a Grand Marnier ® float

Golden Maker's Highball - Maker's Mark ® Bourbon Whiskey with Sprite ® and a splash of honey mango syrup

Old Fashioned - Angel's Envy Bourbon, muddled orange, simple syrup, bitters and a maraschino cherry

"Red Robin is an iconic brand people have known and loved for more than 50 years. We're the place families come to celebrate a big win on the baseball diamond or just to have a drink and catch up with friends over a burger and Bottomless Sides," said G.J. Hart, Red Robin's President and CEO. "It's incredibly important to us that Red Robin remain that reliable, beloved brand that brings guests a sense of comfort the second they walk in the door. We're excited for our guests to try our enhanced menu and fall in love with Red Robin all over again."

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and announcements by following Red Robin on social media (Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok) or visiting www.RedRobin.com for more information.

*These menu items are available for a limited time only. Price and participation may vary.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

Red Robin’s new-and-improved lineup of gourmet burgers are flat-top grilled for bigger, juicier flavor and stacked with creative, hand-prepped ingredients, like the new Smashed Avocado N’ Bacon Burger, topped with freshly smashed avocado, hardwood-smoked bacon, melty swiss cheese, onion, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and mayo, all served on Red Robin’s new brioche bun. Yes, it pairs perfectly with Bottomless Steak Fries. (PRNewswire)

Craving something seasonal? Enjoy Red Robin’s new Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake made with creamy vanilla soft serve blended with milk, cinnamon streusel and apple pie filling and topped with crumbles of cinnamon streusel and drizzled with caramel or the Caramel Apple Lemonade, complete with the flavors of a granny smith apple and spiced brown sugar paired with Minute Maid® lemonade while you can! (PRNewswire)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews (PRNewsFoto/Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

