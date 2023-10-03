Unchained Labs makes waves in LNP formulation, launches the Sunny Suite!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, launched the Sunny Suite for lipid nanoparticle (LNP) development today – Sunscreen for screening formulations faster than ever before and Sunshine for optimizing and scaling them up in no time.

LNPs totally rock as vaccines and are the up-and-comer in gene therapy, but finding the perfect LNP formulation is no walk on the beach – it requires a massive amount of trial and error and can take an eternity. Researchers need to figure out the best lipid mixture, the right lipid to payload ratio and the optimal flow rates to mix them all up into an LNP. To make matters worse, it's usually done one experiment at a time. Once they find "the one" it's straight to figuring out the process to scale it up, which likely means redeveloping the method from scratch – a task that would make anyone salty.

Sunscreen helps researchers coast through LNP formulation, creating 96 unique, 200 µL – 2 mL LNP formulations in less than 6 hours. They simply load one plate with lipids, the other with payloads, choose their flow rates and Sunscreen takes it from there. Once they're done digging up the primo formulation with Sunscreen, researchers can pass the protocol over to Sunshine to tune in their LNP size and design a stellar process to scale them up from microliter to liters – using the same reusable microfluidic device called the Sunny.

"Developing the ideal LNP formulation doesn't have to be a long, painful process," said Taegen Clary, SVP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "With the Sunny Suite, researchers can quickly dive deep into a larger LNP design space and then seamlessly scale them up. They should ditch the time-sucking, one by one, pay per use approaches and shine a light on their winners right away."

