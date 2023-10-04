67% of Small Business Owners Foresee Revenue Increasing Over the Next Year; Supply Chain and Labor Issues Easing

Annual Bank of America report also spotlights women, Hispanic-Latino, Black, and Asian American and Pacific Islander business owners' concerns and outlook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners nationwide continue to be bullish on their own business outlook, as 67% anticipate revenue growth over the next 12 months, despite the ongoing impacts of inflation and high operating costs, according to Bank of America's 2023 Women & Minority Business Owner Spotlight.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The survey of more than 1,000 small business owners across the country explores the outlook of all entrepreneurs, with specific insights on the perspectives of women, Black, Hispanic-Latino, and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) business owners around access to capital, business outlook, work-life balance and community support. Notably, the new study found:

Economic confidence has dropped since last fall, as 34% of entrepreneurs believe the national economy will improve over the next 12 months (down from 44%), and 41% believe their local economy will improve (down from 48%).

77% of small business owners plan to obtain funding for their business, down from 83% in Fall 2022.

51% of women business owners believe they currently have equal access to capital, up from 48% in Fall 2022.

Hispanic-Latino business owners' revenue expectations held steady despite a notable drop in economic confidence, with 91% believing their revenue will increase or stay the same over the coming year.

Over the next 12 months, 56% of Black business owners plan to hire more employees, up significantly from 44% in Fall 2022.

89% of AAPI business owners think their revenue will increase or stay the same over the next year.

"While facing multiple obstacles and challenges over the past year, today's entrepreneurs continue to persevere and move forward with their growth and expansion plans," said Sharon Miller, President, Small Business, Head of Specialty Banking and Lending at Bank of America. "Our newest report illustrates that despite a changing business landscape, women and minority small business owners continue to forge their own pathways to success while remaining pillars in their local economies."

Inflation concerns top-of-mind for business owners, as supply chain and labor issues ease

Small business owners across the country identified inflation (78%) and the U.S. political environment (67%) as their primary concerns for next year, followed by interest rates (65%), commodities prices (63%), and concerns over a recession (60%).

Business owners are experiencing some relief from issues that have impacted their supply chains, with 68% indicating that supply chain issues are still affecting their business, a notable drop from 80% in Fall 2022. Employers are also starting to find it easier to attract and retain talent, with 46% reporting that labor shortages are currently impacting their business, down significantly from 61% in Fall 2022.

Women & minority entrepreneurs continue to experience barriers accessing capital

31% of women business owners said they do not think they will ever have equal access to capital to start a business; 35% of Black business owners, 20% of Hispanic-Latino business owners and 20% of AAPI business owners said the same. Minority business owners also reported challenges accessing capital, with 44% of Black, 43% Hispanic-Latino, and 31% of AAPI business owners reporting they've personally faced challenges.

Women business owners project steady growth, despite heavier caregiving burden

Women business owners report an overall positive business outlook, with 63% expecting revenue growth and 45% planning to expand their business over the next 12 months. Additionally, 74% of women business owners plan to obtain funding and 32% plan to hire more employees.

On top of juggling business responsibilities, women business owners are more likely to take on caregiving roles compared to their male counterparts (34% of women vs. 23% of men). Many also reported modifying their daily routines around caregiving, even planning their business schedule around caregiving duties (32%) and taking time off from work due to these responsibilities (31%).

Hispanic-Latino business owners temper economic outlook, while they aim to increase education

Revenue expectations for Hispanic-Latino business owners have held steady since Fall 2022, as 91% believe their revenue will increase or stay the same over the next year. However, their economic confidence has dropped significantly since last fall, as 35% of Hispanic-Latino entrepreneurs believe the national economy will improve (down from 45%) and 45% believe their local economy will improve (down from 52%).

84% of Hispanic-Latino business owners wish they had more educational resources to enhance their small business knowledge and 77% are prioritizing investing in educational resources for their employees, including online training programs (44%), on-site training (43%) and mentoring (40%).

Black business owners see strong growth potential, embrace new ways of working

Many Black entrepreneurs are optimistic about their revenue for the year ahead, even with a slightly tempered economic outlook – with 86% foreseeing their revenue increasing in the next 12 months, up from 72% in Fall 2022.

This revenue optimism is fueling hiring and expansion plans. 56% of Black business owners plan to hire more employees over the next 12 months, up significantly from 44% last fall. Additionally, expansion plans are up 6-percentage points this year, as 71% of Black entrepreneurs report plans to grow their business. To facilitate growth, 96% of Black business owners plan to obtain financing for their business in the year ahead.

With their optimistic outlook, Black business owners also continue to innovate in a changing business environment. Half of Black entrepreneurs said they offer their employees hybrid work options and are seeing positive impacts on hiring and retention. Of those who offer hybrid work, 54% say it has made it easier to hire employees, and 53% have seen increased employee retention.

AAPI business owners plan to seek financing, revenue expectations down slightly

Business growth, investment and expansion are top-of-mind for AAPI business owners this year. A majority (78%) reported they plan to obtain financing for their business, and 45% plan to expand their business in the year ahead. Among AAPI entrepreneurs seeking financing, 59% plan to use a business credit card to finance their business.

When asked about their business outlook for the coming 12 months, AAPI business owners have tempered their overall outlook, including revenue expectations that are down eight percentage points since last fall.

Finally, AAPI entrepreneurs lag behind when looking at work-life balance, as only 36% say their work-life balance is better as a small business owner, compared with 49% of non-AAPI business owners.

For an in-depth look at the insights of the nation's small business owners, please read the full 2023 Women & Minority Business Owner Spotlight.

Bank of America 2023 Women & Minority Business Owner Spotlight

Ipsos conducted the Bank of America 2023 Women & Minority Business Owner Spotlight survey online between August 10 and August 27, 2023 using a pre-recruited online sample of small business owners. Ipsos contacted a national sample of 1,079 small business owners in the United States with annual revenue between $100,000 and $4,999,999 and employing between two and 99 employees, as well as 292 interviews of Hispanic-Latino small business owners, 308 interviews of Black small business owners and 131 interviews of Asian American small business owners. The final results for the national and demographic segments were weighted to national benchmark standards for size, revenue and region.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

Reporters May Contact:

Don Vecchiarello, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.387.4899

don.vecchiarello@bofa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation