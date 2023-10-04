Anacapa Advisors Shortlisted for HFM Performance Awards

The California-based hedge fund has been recognized by industry peers for outperformance in three highly competitive awards

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacapa Advisors , a market directional investment manager run by Founder & CEO Phil Pecsok, announced the firm's Anacapa Alpha fund has been shortlisted for three HFM Performance Awards. The fund is in contention to win in the following categories: global equity manager long-term performance (5 years), quantitative strategy manager (under $1bn) and equity manager (U.S).

"It is very exciting to be shortlisted once again for the HFM US Performance Awards," said Pecsok. "We are driven to continually outperform our peers as well as the market, over both the short and long term. We greatly appreciate our industry peers recognizing the results of that dedication."

This year, Anacapa marks a banner year in other ways as well. Pecsok recently announced that several senior industry professionals joined Anacapa's management team and Board of Advisors, including Head of Business Development Sam Rosenberg, Senior Fund Manager Mark Wayner, and board members Mark Lipson and Dom Curcio. Additionally, the manager was recognized by Private Asset Management, or "PAM", as the winner of the industry organization's "Private Wealth Manager– Performance" award earlier this year.

For seventeen years, HFM Performance Awards' finalists and winners have been selected by an esteemed panel of industry leaders The winners of this year's awards will be announced November 1st in New York City. The complete list is available on the HFM Awards website: HFM U.S. Performance Awards 2023 Shortlist .

About Anacapa

Anacapa Advisors LLC, founded in 2018 by Phil Pecsok, manages two market directional hedge funds (Alpha and Quantum) designed to outperform their respective benchmarks in most market environments. Unlike other hedge funds, it is guided by an investor friendly philosophy and fee structure – with a low, 0.50% management fee, and a performance fee earned only when outperforming the respective benchmark.

Media Contact

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

ryan@rjwalkerco.com

View original content:

SOURCE Anacapa Advisors