Equity Quotient Partners with the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) to Provide Healthcare Finance leaders with AI-powered Health Equity Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Quotient , a new, AI-powered stakeholder intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its Public Health solution, providing easy access to rich data and insights required achieve health equity mandates to the more than 103,000 members of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) across the country. Equity Quotient's data and analytics will enable HFMA members to benchmark their patients and outcomes to the communities they serve on a variety of socioeconomic statistics, helping them prioritize health equity and population health initiatives.

"Healthcare finance leaders are faced with myriad health equity mandates that require advanced data and analytics to understand the communities they serve," said Todd Nelson, HFMA chief partnership executive. "We're excited to collaborate with Equity Quotient to reduce the cost and complexity of gathering mission-critical socioeconomic data to help leaders understand the social determinants of health in their regions. Equity Quotient is the leading AI-powered technology partner that provides organizations with public health data and analytics to support the health equity imperative facing the healthcare ecosystem."

Together, Equity Quotient and HFMA will support healthcare finance leaders in exploring the current state of health equity metrics in their communities and how they compare to peer regions. The data and analytics platform will also enable CFOs and their teams to more easily gain relevant information needed for compliance mandates, such as the IRS Community Health Needs Assessment required of non-profit hospitals, the American Hospital Association accreditation process, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement mandates. Furthermore, the solution will help providers address workforce challenges by gaining a deeper sense of where gaps in care exist to align talent acquisition and workforce development strategies.

Aside from reducing the cost and complexity of health equity reporting, the Equity Quotient AI-powered stakeholder intelligence platform will provide healthcare finance leaders with the opportunity to achieve integrated assessments to help teams proactively manage risk and support strategic planning in investments and initiatives that can improve health equity outcomes.

"Our goal is to increase access to data to support the nation's journey to health equity," said Perfecto Sanchez, Equity Quotient Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer. "Despite spending nearly twice as much as the top 38 developed countries, the U.S. is at the bottom in terms of outcomes. At the heart of this challenge is that racial and ethnic health disparities cost the U.S. economy $451 billion, a 41% increase over the past decade. Equity Quotient is committed to providing the rich socioeconomic and public health data needed for leaders to overcome these gaps and chart a path to inclusive, sustainable healthcare organizations and thriving communities capable of economic growth."

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) helps its members— individuals and organizations—achieve optimal performance by providing the practical tools and solutions, education, industry analyses, and strategic guidance needed to address the many challenges that exist within the U.S. healthcare system. The diverse HFMA community has more than 103,000 members, including healthcare finance leaders and professionals from hospitals and health systems, provider organizations, physician practices, business partners and payer markets.

Equity Quotient is an AI-powered stakeholder intelligence platform providing rich data and analytics to help organizations achieve sustainable growth inclusive of the people who drive it.

