KDx Diagnostics Inc. announces issuance of patents covering URO17® NON-INVASIVE Urine Test for Bladder Cancer in the United States and Europe

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KDx Diagnostics Inc., a leading innovator in non-invasive bladder cancer tests, is pleased to announce the issuance of important patents in the US, EU, and South Korea relating to their joint work in developing new tests to aid in the treatment of bladder cancer.

The issued patents cover technologies for analyzing Keratin 17 in urine to detect the presence or absence of bladder cancer. The patents reward the innovations of the joint team of scientists and researchers who developed the technology.

"These new patents complement our ongoing commercial efforts to provide non-invasive technologies for bladder cancer detection and demonstrate we've made groundbreaking advances," said Nam W. Kim, PhD, CEO and CTO at KDx, and coinventor of the patents. "We are focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the needs of our customers and drive industry growth."

"As predicted by our research, Keratin 17 is an important marker for the detection of bladder cancer in patients," said Kenneth R. Shroyer, MD, PhD, The Marvin Kuschner Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, Renaissance School of Medicine, Stony Brook Cancer Center, and coinventor of the patents. "We believe that the application of Keratin 17 in clinics will provide significant benefits to patients by providing a more accurate assessment of bladder cancer patients."

About KDx Diagnostics Inc.

Founded in 2017, KDx is developing non-invasive cancer tests to improve early detection and therapy decisions in cancer. The URO17® bladder cancer test developed by KDx may prove to be the most sensitive and specific for bladder cancer developed to date. KDx plans to develop tests based on the same biomarker for other platforms and sample types and expand its product line into other cancer diagnostic tests. URO17® is a research use only product and is currently available as Laboratory Developed Test in the U.S.

