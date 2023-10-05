UST Highlights AI Innovation at Global D3 Expo

Elite research affiliations, innovative applications and practical accelerators combine to deliver dynamic, forward-looking AI solutions

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is building upon its long history of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and leadership, highlighting its ability to meet emerging demands in a rapidly growing market. The future of generative AI and UST's contributions to the rapidly emerging field were the focus of the D3 expo at UST's state-of-the-art campus in Thiruvananthapuram, India.

Generative AI has truly taken off this year, showcasing the technology's remarkable capabilities and gaining widespread acceptance as a transformative technology. UST has helped lay the groundwork for AI's recent rise, having been at the forefront of developing AI solutions for over a decade and prioritizing sustained future growth in this critical sector.

UST has repeatedly facilitated notable operational improvements for its clients and partners by deploying advanced AI solutions across various industries. Examples include:

Predictive analytics for an Asian airline that reduced food waste by 28%.

UST AI solutions for an international convenience store chain that achieved a 45% reduction in customer checkout time.

UST's natural language processing (NLP) and a deep learning-driven document retrieval system leveraged by a global financial institution, significantly enhancing the productivity of its marketing and content creation teams.

UST's leadership position in AI is further enhanced through its professional research affiliations with the Stanford University Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. These collaborations ensure UST clients receive state-of-the-art AI solutions that enhance operational efficiency, deliver innovation and competitive advantage.

UST emphasizes rapid and pragmatic generative AI implementation, helping clients realistically and safely harness the power of generative AI. UST's accelerator development further bolsters this commitment. For example, the UST Responsible Rails framework ensures ethical AI deployments, and the UST Code Crafter large language model (LLM) provides tools for streamlined software development, including automated refactoring, application migration, and code conversion.

Additionally, UST's hyperscaler accelerators offer an ecosystem of products and services with major cloud providers such as Microsoft, AWS, and Google. These accelerators reduce operational overhead, ensure accelerated time-to-value, substantial cost savings, and offer a distinct competitive advantage for clients. In one successful case, UST delivered a bespoke Generative AI chatbot to its client in less than 90 days.

"I've always believed in the power of artificial intelligence and its promise to improve human lives. At UST, we are already experiencing the enormous positive impact the technology is delivering for our clients, our employees and in our communities. I'm proud that UST has been a leader in developing sustainable, responsible, and pragmatic AI solutions that transform our clients' businesses and make our employees more innovative and efficient. We believe that our deep generative AI experience positions us for even more success as demand for AI increases," said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST.

"As more and more businesses reach out to UST for generative AI solutions, I am honored to be at a company with an established track record of leading innovation, bridging academic insights with enterprise rigor, putting that knowledge into practice, and creating real benefits for clients and partners. UST has always worked to stay at the forefront of innovation, and the insights gained from our experience shaping the AI landscape have left us well positioned to respond to growing demand," said Dr. Adnan Masood, Chief AI Architect, UST.

Speakers at the D3 (Dream, Develop, and Disrupt) global technology conference on October 5th included a diverse range of renowned AI thought leaders from academia, leading tech companies, UST customers, and UST. The expo also provided the backdrop for the D3CODE hackathon, which this year encourages AI innovation and creativity among Indian college and university students, with competition winners receiving a conditional job offer from UST.

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.ust.com.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602



Roshni Das K

+91 7736795557

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE UST