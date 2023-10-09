Novelis partners with Southern Company in pursuit of decarbonization goals

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, and Southern Company, have announced plans to partner on decarbonization efforts. Their initial focus is on Novelis' new Bay Minette, Alabama, plant, which aims to be carbon neutral for scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions. The recycling and rolling plant is currently under construction to help meet the growing demand for more sustainable beverage packaging and will support the automotive industry in North America, including the increase in electric vehicle production.

Novelis will work with Southern Company subsidiary Alabama Power to provide the Bay Minette project with renewable energy to reduce its scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions. By participating in Alabama Power's Renewable Subscription Program, Novelis will directly support the creation of two, new 80-megawatt solar power generation plants in Alabama that will cover over half of the Bay Minette facility's renewable energy needs while avoiding 192 kilotons of CO2 emissions per year.

Novelis and Southern Company will also collaborate to advance new technologies to reduce Novelis' Scope 1 carbon emissions, including hydrogen fuels, carbon capture, energy storage and electrification of thermal processes. Through their corporate venture and R&D teams, Novelis and Southern Company are exploring projects for the Bay Minette facility, as well as other Novelis sites in North America.

"At Novelis, we believe that strong partnerships like this are critical to advancing our commitment to the environment, the economy and the communities in which we operate," said Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, Novelis' Vice President of Sustainability. "Partnering with Southern Company and Alabama Power on renewable energy solutions, such as solar power, and exploring new technologies for carbon reduction will help us as we seek to meet our goals to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2026 and be carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner."

"The future of clean energy depends on unlocking these types of partnerships," said Chris Cummiskey, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial and Customer Solutions Officer for Southern Company Services. "Whether it's with new or existing companies, finding ways for Novelis and Southern Company to mutually identify and test innovative technologies will be key to advancing the availability of renewable power and reaching our respective decarbonization goals."

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $18.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million residential and commercial customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that describe Novelis' intentions, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include goals to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2026 and be carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important risk factors which could impact outcomes are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

