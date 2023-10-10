Element451 Appoints Brandon Hurter as Chief Marketing Officer to Spearhead AI-Driven Growth

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451 , the AI-powered, all-in-one intelligent student engagement CRM for higher ed institutions, announced today that Brandon Hurter has joined the company's executive team as Chief Marketing Officer.

Element451 places a strategic emphasis on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to address long-standing challenges in higher education, empowering institutions to hyper-personalize student communication, fill talent shortage gaps, glean insights from data, and boost institutional effectiveness and productivity.

Hurter joins Element451 at a time of significant growth and expansion, with the SaaS company doubling revenue and customer count year-over-year since 2020. He brings a proven track record of building high-performing marketing teams and executing forward-thinking strategies that have propelled B2B tech companies to the forefront of their industries. His extensive background encompasses leadership roles at multinational corporations, including IBM and Rackspace Technology, and growth-stage startups.

Most recently, Hurter served as the Vice President of Product / Industry Marketing and Customer Advocacy at Egnyte, a cloud content collaboration and data governance platform.

"This is a pivotal moment for Element451," said Ardis Kadiu, Founder and CEO of Element451. "Our technology is already transforming how institutions approach the full student lifecycle, and with Brandon on board, we are poised to accelerate our growth and deepen our impact."

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the Element451 team," said Hurter. "The potential for AI-powered solutions in higher education is tremendous, and Element451 is at the forefront of this transformative wave. I am eager to work alongside this dynamic team to continue to help higher ed institutions deliver personalized student experiences at scale while reducing workforce burden."

Element451's dedication to leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline enrollment and boost retention not only provides tangible benefits to institutions but also empowers students to navigate their educational journeys more effectively. The company's commitment to enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and effectiveness in higher education is at the core of their vision.

About Element451

Element451 is an AI-powered, all-in-one student engagement CRM with all the tools, integrations, and resources higher ed institutions need to manage engagement, enrollment, marketing, and student success. Using AI, student behavior data, and modern marketing automation it provides higher ed institutions with a competitive advantage from recruitment to graduation.

