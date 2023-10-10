Lakshimi Sarju Joins Ipsos MMA as a Vice President Supporting Client Leadership and Solution Innovation Initiatives

Innovative and solution-focused advertising executive comes to Ipsos MMA with 15 years of analytic, media, marketing mix, attribution and planning experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos MMA, Inc ., the global leader in helping companies understand and optimize their marketing, pricing, promotional and media strategies and investments is pleased to announce that Lakshimi Sarju has joined the company as Vice President, Analytic Consulting and will also be playing an expanded role in supporting Ipsos MMA's innovative Unified Marketing Mix Modeling & Agile Attribution capabilities.

Sarju joins as VP, Analytic Consultant & Attribution

Lakshimi joins Ipsos MMA from Horizon Next, a division of Horizon Media agency, where she led a team of analysts through all phases of advanced analytics including marketing mix modeling, structural equation modeling, match market testing and ad-hoc analyses. Prior to Horizon Next, Lakshimi worked in leadership roles across several agencies, blending her knowledge of marketing and media with analytics to deliver valuable business insights and solutions to clients' key brand and investment questions as well as supporting optimization of their marketing budgets. At Ipsos MMA, Lakshimi will continue her leadership role in helping the company and its clients maximize the value of their unified measurement and marketing ROI analytics, process innovation, client management and team development across a number of Ipsos MMA's client verticals, including athletic apparel/footwear, CPG and retail clients.

"We are excited to welcome Lakshimi to our management team," said Patrick Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. "Her deep and considerable expertise in marketing measurement analytics, along with extensive experience in the media agency industry, will strengthen our connections between media and business planners. She also has a keen understanding of how to optimize marketing mix modeling, attribution and testing to support business planning, activation, measurement and recalibration. Her leadership will enable us to continue to innovate and shape the unified measurement marketplace supporting the build-out of Unified Measurement capabilities on a global scale. This will help brands, media partners, and agencies navigate through the changing landscape of data, media, and ad tech to drive stronger growth and more profitable returns," said Cummings.

Lakshimi joined Ipsos MMA in September, with more than 15 years of experience producing return on marketing analytics and budget optimizations for leading brands that included ADT, Altice, American Family Insurance, Atlantis Bahamas, Audible, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, BP Corporate, Bridgepoint Education, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Con Agra Foods, Custom Ink, Diageo, Dyson, McDonald's, Miracle Ear, Orkin, Rent-A-Center, Safelilte, Six Flags, and Sprint, to name a few. She also worked at Media Assembly (MDC Partners) and Mindshare (GroupM/WPP subsidiary).

Lakshimi holds a Master of Science in Statistics & Probability from City College of New York and a Bachelor of Science from Trinity College, Hartford, CT.

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits by optimizing their media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and re-calibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 80 locations worldwide. To learn more about Ipsos MMA, visit www.mma.com.

