STAT to host fifth annual flagship STAT Summit

2023 STAT Summit will feature leading executives from Eli Lilly, Biogen, GSK, and more, with virtual appearances from Michael J. Fox, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STAT , the leading media company reporting on health, science, and medicine, is set to host its fifth annual flagship event, the 2023 STAT Summit , later this month. The hybrid event will take place on October 18-19, 2023, at the State Room in Boston, with programming beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET each day. The Summit will feature frank conversations on vital topics with C-suite industry leaders, and spirited discussions with leading academics and patient advocates on the biggest challenges across health care today.

STAT Summit 2023. October 18-19 in Boston, MA and Virtual. (PRNewswire)

Explore perspectives from those on the medical front lines, top executives, key scientists and more at #STATSummit 2023.

"Our healthcare system is supposed to be just that, a system, from the laboratory bench all the way to the patient's bedside," said Matthew Herper, senior writer, medicine, and editorial director of events at STAT. "Too often, it is anything but systematic. We'll delve into why, and how to fix it, by highlighting two days of interesting, challenging, and moving speakers."

The 2023 STAT Summit is presented by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and will feature a discussion with James R. Downing, M.D., St. Jude Children's Research Hospital president and CEO. "Despite considerable progress in the treatment of pediatric cancer, it remains the leading cause of death due to disease for children between the ages of 1 and 15 in the United States. To change this statistic, as well as advance cures for other pediatric catastrophic diseases, St. Jude is investing heavily in fundamental, clinical and translational science, as well as platforms that will facilitate the establishment of collaborations with other scientists from across the U.S. and around the globe," said Downing. "We're excited to be a sponsor of this year's STAT summit and look forward to interacting with the best minds from academia and industry to tackle the biggest challenges and opportunities for improving health, everywhere.

Summit speakers include:

Emma Walmsley , Chief Executive Officer, GSK

Daniel M. Skovronsky , M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, chief scientific and medical officer, and president, Lilly Research Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company

Christopher Viehbacher , president and chief executive officer, Biogen

Noubar Afeyan , Ph.D., founder and CEO, Flagship Pioneering

John Maraganore , Ph.D., former and founding CEO, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Mark Zuckerberg , co-founder and co-CEO, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Priscilla Chan , M.D., co-founder and co-CEO, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Michael J. Fox , award-winning actor, best-selling author, and founder of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

Deborah W. Brooks , CEO and co-founder, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

Meghan O'Rourke , author of The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness

Lotte Bjerre Knudsen , DMSc, chief scientific advisor, Research & Early Development, Novo Nordisk

Monica McLemore , Ph.D., professor and interim associate dean for equity, diversity, and inclusion, University of Washington

Monica Peek M.D ., Ellen H. Block Professor of Health Justice, section of general internal medicine, The University of Chicago

Harlan Krumholz , M.D., cardiologist and Harold H. Hines, Jr. Professor of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine ; founder and director of the Yale Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation

Abdullah Hasan Pratt , M.D., assistant professor of emergency medicine, faculty director of community engagement, The University of Chicago Medical Center; Founder of MedCEEP and TRAP Violence

Rachel L. Levine , M.D., Admiral, U.S. Public Health Service; Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Vlad Coric , M.D., chairman and CEO, BioHaven

Athena Countouriotis, M.D., co-founder, chief executive officer, Avenzo Therapeutics

Jacob S. Van Naarden , executive vice president, Eli Lilly and Company and President, Loxo@Lilly

Laurie Glimcher , M.D., president and CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine, HMS

Amy Finkelstein , Ph.D., John & Jennie S. MacDonald Professor of Economics, MIT

Cynthia Fisher , founder and chairman, PatientRightsAdvocate.org

The Summit will explore everything from the early funding of new ideas by venture capitalists to the experiences of patients to the invention and administration of new medicines. Sessions at the Summit will take a look at the entire health care system, incorporating the perspectives of innovators, those on the medical front lines, and people who seek care. Top executives, key scientists, economists and health outcomes researchers will take the Summit stage to explore solutions together.

