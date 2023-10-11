LA ROCHE-POSAY LAUNCHES FRENCH PHARMACY FAVORITE IN THE US, LIPIKAR AP+ CLEANSING OIL

Gentle Body and Face Cleansing Oil for Dry to Extra Dry, Sensitive Skin

La Roche-Posay expands its Lipikar portfolio with the launch of Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil, a unique oil to foam body and face cleanser gentle enough for the entire family

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deeply rooted in dermatology, La Roche-Posay has been an internationally trusted source for sensitive skincare for over 40 years. La Roche-Posay is committed to improving the quality of life for those with skin conditions caused by cancer treatments by creating products that undergo stringent clinical testing with over 700+ clinical studies on more than 200,000 patients of all skin tones, ages, and ethnicities, including the most fragile skin. La Roche-Posay's Lipikar, the #1 body care brand in European pharmacies, is a line of clinically efficacious products suitable for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation. Beyond skincare, La Roche-Posay has partnered with the American Cancer Society to support cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and the oncology community as well as raise awareness of cancer treatments' skin side effects. To reach more patients and caregivers while undergoing treatment, La Roche-Posay sponsors 3,000 free nights of lodging for guests at Hope Lodge® facilities. Today, La Roche-Posay continues its expertise in breakthrough skincare innovations with LIPIKAR AP+ GENTLE FOAMING CLEANSING OIL, a soothing body and face oil cleanser formulated with carefully selected ingredients that are suitable for the entire family.

Skin is the largest organ and the body's first defense against external aggressors. While effective at removing dirt, oil, and grime, the harsh ingredients found in traditional soaps and washes can damage the skin barrier. If this natural protective barrier is disrupted, skin is left vulnerable and less able to fend off aggressors such as harmful bacteria and allergens. For those with dry, very dry skin, or eczema-prone skin, the barrier is already compromised. Cleansing oils are a solution to maintaining the protective skin barrier and essential moisture in skin.

"Gentle skin cleansers are crucial for dry to extra dry skin to help protect the skin barrier. When the top layer of the skin has all of the oil removed, it will feel rough and can potentially get irritated. An oil-based cleanser helps avoid this risk by gently cleansing while also preserving the natural skin oils." - Angela J. Lamb, MD, Board Certified, Associate Professor of Dermatology

La Roche-Posay's new Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil is a non-stripping body and face cleanser that safely and gently lifts dirt from the skin while providing intense 24-hour hydration starting in the shower. Formulated with La Roche-Posay's proprietary Prebiotic Thermal Spring Water, Glycerin, Shea Butter, Niacinamide, and Aqua Posae Filiformis, this soothing cleanser instantly moisturizes skin while protecting it from the drying effects of water and restoring the skin barrier. While many moisturizing cleansers come with the trade-off of a lack of a sensorial bathing experience, Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil transforms from a rich oil to a comforting lather as you wash.

Committed to formulating safe and effective products for even the most fragile skin, La Roche-Posay's Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil is dermatologist tested, suitable for patients undergoing chemotherapy* and tested on babies two weeks and older, including baby's scalp. After a thorough review of its ingredients and its safety and efficacy studies, Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil also received the National Eczema Association's seal of acceptance. It is allergy tested, fragrance-free, paraben-free, non-comedogenic, and safe for sensitive skin.

*Do not use on broken skin. Consult a medical professional prior to use.

Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil – for dry to extra dry skin

Foaming body & face cleansing oil provides long-lasting, 24-hour hydration

Gently cleanses skin and helps alleviate dryness

Skin feels instantly soothed and moisturized

Leaves the skin feeling soft and supple

Helps protect skin from the harsh drying effects of water

Helps to prevent loss of hydration over time

Suitable for babies 2 weeks and up, including baby's scalp

Suitable for patients undergoing chemotherapy*

FORMULA WITH KEY INGREDIENTS:

La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water: A soothing water sourced in the town of La Roche-Posay in France and a core ingredient in most of our products. It contains a unique combination of minerals, trace elements, and a high concentration of selenium, a natural antioxidant

Shea Butter : Sustainably sourced in Burkina Faso . Formulas with shea butter help restore the skin's hydrolipidic film and help skin feel soothed

Niacinamide: A form of vitamin B3, niacinamide is a water soluble vitamin. It is widely used in dermatology for its soothing properties, helping restore skin's moisture barrier, and visibly fading skin discolorations

Glycerin: Derived from vegetable sources, it's an excellent humectant. It helps hydrate skin by absorbing water from the surrounding environment

Postbiotic Aqua Posae Filiformis: Also known as vitreoscilla filiformis, is an exclusive, patented ingredient cultivated in the La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water.

After using Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil:

98% said product gently cleanses the skin*

90% said product leaves the skin soothed*

87% said product leaves skin hydrated*

*Results based on consumer test after 4 weeks

In addition to the new Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil, La Roche-Posay's Lipikar line includes three body moisturizers, Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream, Lipikar Lotion Daily Repair Moisturizing Lotion, and Lipikar Eczema Soothing Relief Cream, as well as Lipikar Wash AP+, all formulated with lipids and moisturizing ingredients to help strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and alleviate dryness.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil is made from 100% recycled plastic. It has a suggested retail price of $16.99 and can be purchased at select CVS, Ulta, and Walgreens stores and online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Skinstore and Skincarerx.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer a better life for sensitive skin. Created by a pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now present in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to complement their patients' treatments and promote good skincare practices adapted to each skin concern. The brand develops formulas with its exclusive Selenium-rich water, also used at its Thermal Center, the first Dermatology Center in Europe, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties. The products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

