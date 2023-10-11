STEVE AOKI TO TAKE THE STAGE AT ONE NIGHT FOR ONE DROP, NOV. 15

STEVE AOKI TO TAKE THE STAGE AT ONE NIGHT FOR ONE DROP, NOV. 15

Additional performances by Neon Trees, Just Kool Featuring: The Iconic Robert "Kool" Bell of Kool and The Gang along with The Legendary Mohamed Moretta, Cirque du Soleil and more!

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Aoki will take the stage as the headlining performer at One Night For One Drop at Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Additional performances by entertainment superstars Neon Trees, Just Kool Featuring: The Iconic Robert "Kool" Bell of Kool and The Gang along with The Legendary Mohamed Moretta and an appearance by artists from Cirque du Soleil, strip icon Lorena Peril and the ladies of FANTASY. Presented by MGM Resorts International, Cirque du Soleil and in partnership with One Night for One Drop's official carrier Air Canada, the transcendent evening will be filled with dining, dancing and a specially curated tasting with fine wines and spirits from world-renowned estates.

One Night for One Drop Logo (PRNewswire)

Steve Aoki known for his collaborations with Bulgari, BMW and BTS will perform for guests at this year's highly anticipated event. The night's entertainment headliners will help the crowd raise funds for the One Drop Foundation and contribute to ensuring sustainable access to safe water for millions of people around the globe.

The evening will feature a live auction including the premiere item, LAFFITE AUTOMOBILI's flagship model, LAFFITE LM1, the first "Le Mans-type" hypercar of the modern era to be produced for road use. Making history, LM1 will be the first of 24 produced from January 2025, specially designed by designers Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro (GFG Style Design Studio in Torino) engineered and manufactured in collaboration with L.M.Gianetti at their Torino production plant. Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Race Against Dementia, offers a personal Formula 1® Experience at Silverstone during the 2024 British Grand Prix, perfect for any race enthusiast.

In addition to the live auction, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a specially curated wine tasting from the most coveted estates including Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite, Opus One, Domaine Faiveley and many more.

Since its inception in 2013, One Night for One Drop has raised more than $40 million to improve the living conditions of communities facing extreme barriers and to support life-changing water projects worldwide as well as local Las Vegas water initiatives. Through fundraising initiatives in Las Vegas, the One Drop Foundation has donated over $1.5 million to like-minded organizations including Springs Preserve, DISCOVERY Children's Museum water education program, Desert Research Institute and WaterStart. These donations have helped raise awareness and educate the community about access to safe water, water conservation and ongoing water innovations.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Tiffany Twohig at +1.702.355.0334 or one.night@onedrop.org

For more information about One Drop and the organization's initiatives, please visit OneDrop.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE One Night for One Drop