Optiv Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cybersecurity Risk Management Services

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, is named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cybersecurity Risk Management (CRM) Services 2023 Vendor Assessment. The report, which rigorously evaluates and compares providers in the space, recognizes Optiv for its comprehensive approach to risk management services and its ability to proactively guide clients through an ever-intensifying cyber threat landscape. The IDC MarketScape is a highly respected analysis designed to help end users identify which providers within the CRM services market can best help them define and achieve related business and risk management outcomes.

Download the MarketScape here: https://www.optiv.com/insights/discover/downloads/optiv-named-leader-idc-marketscape-worldwide-cybersecurity-risk

"Optiv has expanded its presence across all cyber domains with seasoned professionals and outcome-driven security services," said Phil Harris, senior security services analyst and author of the CRM Services MarketScape for International Data Corporation (IDC). "With an extensive suite of advisory, integrative technology and managed risk offerings, Optiv's reputation as a partner willing and able to help clients achieve strong security posture and lasting resilience is hard-earned and much-deserved."

According to the IDC MarketScape¹, "CRM services is not just about having a service provider come into your organization and perform a one-time risk assessment and then helping you remediate the findings. The goal should be for any organization to engage a CRM services provider that can establish a complete program from beginning to end with cybersecurity teams, IT, and the business and executive management all being aligned as to how this new program will contribute to adding value to the business and ultimately aiding the organization in demonstrating that its brand, services, products, and so forth are trusted."

Further amplifying that point, Jason Lewkowicz, Optiv's chief services officer, said, "We believe Optiv's recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape validates our proven ability to build trust and drive a culture of risk awareness within our client organizations because we understand and emphasize cyber risk management is a process, not a project or one-off assessment. By meeting clients where they are in their security journey, we're able to customize end-to-end and cost-appropriate risk programs which put their corporate and financial objectives at the center, ultimately driving business outcomes and cyber resilience."

In addition, the IDC MarketScape¹ notes buyers "struggle to understand their current state and are unclear how to proceed and make poor buying choices without understanding their complete risk posture, prioritizing these risks over time, and what the total cost of ownership is. Some CRM service providers are stepping up to aid such organizations in solving these challenges."

Adam Wisnieski, strategy and risk management services practice leader for Optiv, added, "Our exclusive focus on cybersecurity coupled with board level acumen and expertise allows us to meet our clients' diverse needs and systematically 'buy-down' their overarching business risk. We're proud of our trajectory as reflected in this IDC MarketScape analysis, and equally proud of how we support our clients every day."

As part of the IDC MarketScape process, IDC conducted an in-depth evaluation of dozens of prominent companies in the CRM services market, including talking with client references, collecting insight about providers through an extensive RFI, direct discussions and fielding a survey to risk management professionals.

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com .

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

1Doc #US49435222, October 2023

