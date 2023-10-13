The impossible offering: The surprisingly peaceful Texas ranch -- fishing, horseback riding, sunsets -- in the middle of America's most exciting, booming metropolitan area

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, the finest luxury brokerage in Dallas, Fort Worth and all of North Texas, is thrilled to offer Old Roanoke Ranch, a ruggedly beautiful recreational paradise offering peaceful seclusion yet remarkable convenience to all that the growing Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex offers. This private getaway, represented by expert agents Jessica Smith and Tyler Thomas, is ideal as a personal retreat, equestrian haven or future estate.

The impossible offering: The surprisingly peaceful Old Roanoke Ranch just minutes from Dallas and Fort Worth — America’s most exciting and booming metropolitan area — is represented by Jessica Smith and Tyler Thomas of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $2,949,000. (PRNewswire)

The impossible offering: The surprisingly peaceful Texas ranch in the middle of America's most booming metropolitan area

Located in Roanoke, Texas, just 25 minutes north of Fort Worth and 35 minutes northwest of Dallas, Old Roanoke Ranch is comprised of 31+/- acres of varied pastureland and wooded areas on the northwest side of popular Lake Grapevine, abutting more than 2,400 acres of U.S. Corps of Engineers land. It is the largest residential parcel available for sale in Tarrant and Denton counties within a 12-mile radius of DFW International Airport and is just minutes from the private runway at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The shops, restaurants and activities of Flower Mound and Southlake are 20 minutes or less from the ranch.

Old Roanoke Ranch offers many amenities and pleasures, including a residential compound. The three-bedroom main home is perfect as a full-time residence or weekend retreat, with its open-concept design for entertaining, gourmet kitchen and primary suite with French doors. Enjoy peacefulness on the wraparound porch — the perfect place to take in the beautiful land while sipping on a morning cup of coffee or watching the sun go down. The other structure in the compound offers a six-car garage with a one-bedroom apartment above it, complete with kitchen, full bath and living space. Some of the best views are from the apartment: One can look out over the barn, equestrian paddock and tree-lined pastures.

Arrayed around the home are a plethora of cottonwood trees, a chicken coop and the barn, featuring 10 stalls, two tack rooms, a hay-storage area and an arena that can be used for horses or livestock.

The on-property ponds and nearby Lake Grapevine are the crown jewels of this ranch, which is also minutes to Denton Creek. The property is supplied with water from the Paluxy aquifer and supports a healthy population of deer, doves, ducks, turkeys and hogs.

3501 Haynes Road in Roanoke, Texas, is represented by Jessica Smith and Tyler Thomas of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $2,949,000. Explore it at briggsfreeman.com.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty