L Catterton and Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Announce Expiration of Tender Offer

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton and Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN) today announced that the tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Thorne's common stock ("Shares") for $10.20 per Share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and less any required withholding taxes (the "Offer"), expired as scheduled at one minute past 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 12, 2023 and was not extended (such date and time, the "Expiration Time").

Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary and paying agent for the Offer, has advised L Catterton that, as of the Expiration Time, 52,596,517 Shares were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer, representing 97.3% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of the Expiration Time. Accordingly, all conditions to the Offer have been satisfied. L Catterton and its affiliate, Healthspan Merger Sub, Inc. ("Purchaser"), will promptly accept for payment, and will promptly pay for, all Shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer.

The parties expect to consummate the acquisition on October 16, 2023, in accordance with, and subject to the terms of, the definitive agreement for the proposed acquisition.

BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to L Catterton. CG Sawaya Partners (operating under Canaccord Genuity) served as exclusive financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal advisor to Thorne and Thorne's Special Committee of the Board of Directors.

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $34 billion of equity capital and three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

Thorne is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content and is trusted by more than five million customers, 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit www.thorne.com.

