First Student Highlights Importance of School Bus Safety During National School Bus Safety Week

CINCINNATI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 26 million students and their families rely on school buses for safe and reliable service. As the largest provider of student transportation in North America, First Student is proud to join the National Association of Pupil Transportation to focus on safety, raising awareness about the benefits of riding the school bus during National School Bus Safety Week, October 16 to 20.

The theme for 2023 is "Safely Rolling to My Destination." School buses are the safest way for students to get to and from school, approximately 70 times safer than passenger vehicles and 10 times safer than walking, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"We are proud to participate in this important week every year because school bus safety is at the heart of everything we do," said First Student CEO and President John Kenning. "School districts and parents place a tremendous amount of trust in us, and we are honored to help students start and end each school day with an exceptional, safe experience, ensuring they are ready to achieve their full potential."

First Student invests heavily in driver hiring, training and development to deliver unmatched care and the safest ride in the industry. The company's drivers typically take part in at least 40 hours of rigorous training before driving a school bus.

"Our team, including our 58,000 drivers, monitors, dispatchers and technicians, have made First Student the standard bearer for school transportation safety," said First Student Senior Vice President of Safety and Security Darryl Hill. "The future of school bus transportation is only getting safer as we develop and implement new and innovative technologies to improve student safety, including driver tablets, our FirstView bus-tracking app for families and electric school buses."

As part of the week's events, First Student will promote safety resources and tips, discussing safety features on school buses and highlighting safety leaders on social media. The company will also recognize various team members for their hard work and dedication in promoting school bus safety.

First Student also raises awareness about school bus safety through its Safety Dog Bus Tour. The Tour has already made stops this school year in Warwick, Rhode Island and Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania. The company will hold an event in Memphis, Tennessee, during National School Bus Safety Week. Students will learn simple safety tips, sign a safety pledge and meet Safety Dog, the safety mascot for First Student.

