MY CODE ESTABLISHES NEW GEN Z RESEARCH SERIES

The new insights-driven series leverages My Code's Intelligence Center to deliver tangible insights and recommendations for brands on the most pressing issues facing diverse Gen Z communities

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code , the largest US diverse media company, has established a new research series built for marketers seeking brand relevance and deep consumer insight about Gen Z communities, uncovering the influence these audiences have across cultural touchpoints and societal and economic issues including education, politics and more. The first wave of research will be a two-part series centered on Latine Gen Z audiences in collaboration with Remezcla , the leading minority-owned Latine digital publication, creative agency and production studio dedicated to Latine culture.

My Code and Remezcla are uniquely positioned to conduct rigorous, multilayered research, tapping into My Code's Intelligence Center and Remezcla's deep-rooted expertise in Latine youth. My Code's Intelligence Center is a proprietary platform dedicated to analyzing and reporting on ever-changing multicultural and diverse American consumers' sentiments, opinions, and habits. Founded in 2006, Remezcla has established itself as the go-to cultural resource for Latine culture among brands and consumers. Remezcla's in-house creative agency and production studio has worked with brands including McDonald's, Cheetos, Brooklyn Museum, Netflix and Tecate while its digital magazine reaches an audience of 15 million US Latinos, primarily composed of ambicultural and bilingual Gen Z readers.

My Code's new research series will develop several reports rich in Gen Z audience intelligence data and insights, exploring the cultural influence of this demographic and their leading role as trendsetters, tastemakers, and influencers. The first two installments developed in collaboration with Remezcla will uncover a variety of cultural touchpoints and societal and economic subject matter from political mobilization and impact to the reshaping of education and professional success — elements crucial in understanding this audience to forge more authentic connections between brands and target groups. My Code and Remezcla formed a team of prominent industry leaders well-versed in cultural nuances and understanding, vigorous research, strategy, and authentic audience engagement to construct an impactful series. The dedicated research committee will be led by My Code's Aaron Braxton, General Manager, Research and Insights and Alexandra Kennedy, Executive Vice President, Commercial Strategy, and Remezcla's Thatiana Diaz, Editor in Chief and Jemilly Castro, VP of Strategy.

"It is essential to acknowledge the significance of Latine Gen Z as a powerful force shaping the future amidst today's unprecedented rates of rapid change and innovation," said Braxton. "This series serves as a testament to the power of research and analysis in accelerating marketers' understanding and celebration of the contributions of diverse Gen Z communities in culture."

"Our combined expertise will allow us to advance the information marketers require to develop stronger strategies and tactics to reach the growing Latine audience, a population that's deserving of more thoughtful and representative brand communication," said Castro.

The foundational overview of the first installment of the Latine Gen Z viewpoints is available to download on MyCodeMedia.com . The next installment is slated for release in early 2024.

ABOUT MY CODE

My Code is the leading diverse media company in the U.S., amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. A 3x Inc. 5000-ranked company, My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code to reach demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company's diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including A Code, B Code and Pride Code, to help companies reach millions of AANHPI, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) are part of the My Code brand portfolio, offering a diversified range of services to clients and advertisers. In 2023, the company announced its significant investment in minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA. To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com .

ABOUT REMEZCLA

Remezcla is a Latinx lifestyle company. Founded in 2006, Remezcla was the first premium digital publication for young US Latinos. Today Remezcla operates as a digital publisher, creative agency, and entertainment company. Remezcla is also the preferred partner for leading consumer brands interested in creating culturally relevant content and experiences for a new generation of Latinos. Remezcla and its best-in-class editorial and creative agency teams have earned awards across several categories at the Webbys, ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards, The One Show, Clio Sports, Shortys, Ex Awards, and Reggie Awards, among others. Remezcla was founded and remains led by Latino entrepreneurs. Remezcla continues to be a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise. Learn more at www.remezcla.com.

