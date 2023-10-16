System Innovation Group announces expansion into Hosted Switching Services

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, leading provider of communications solutions and services, announced today that it will expand its network as a service support model to enable carriers to operate their 5G solutions more effectively.

This 4G/5G hosted switching approach will significantly reduce the requisite time, money and manpower to initiate new mobility networks or convert fixed wireless networks to a mobility business, enabling operators to deploy their services more easily.

System Innovation Group provides a unique, affordable solution which allows carriers to minimize the expense of the core network and maximize profitability of the service, without compromising network security, control, visibility or reliability. System Innovation Group will initially support small rural operator launches with advanced LTE services by providing network and RF planning, UE user devices, edge radio gear, backhaul interconnection, converged packet gateway, network core, and network management tools, as well as the expertise to support the system.

System Innovation Group is a full-service GSM/CDMA/UMTS/LTE/NR mobile technology and wireless technology provider, offering 2G/3G/4G/5G services and products. In addition to a forward path to the next generation solutions. Our Company specializes in solving the operational and business problems for complex and remote areas, deploying advanced services on legacy networks, and enabling secured communications for mission critical applications.

Shawn Gallagher, President of System Innovation Group, said: "Cellular network technology is advancing rapidly to meet consumer data demands. Smaller operators have previously been forced into making risky investment decisions with equipment vendors and face years of expensive upgrades and support costs. Our approach solves the cost and risk problems and opens new markets for our customers by helping them rapidly expand their networks and drive new revenue generating services for their customers."

About System Innovation Group

System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private communications solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions. www.SystemInnovationGroup.com

