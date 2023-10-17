G-FORM® APPOINTS JADE LARRABEE AS CSO

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form, the leading brand in sports protective gear, announced that Jade Larrabee will become Chief Sales Officer at the end of October. Larrabee has a successful track record of driving significant growth and leading high-performing teams across a diverse set of sporting goods brands.

Jade Larrabee, G-Form Chief Sales Officer (PRNewswire)

"I look forward to leading the G-Form global sales team and working closely with our leadership team to build on the shared vision of using both our SmartFlex and RE ZRO technologies to revolutionize sports protection," said Larrabee. "G-Form has made a strong impact within the bike, soccer, baseball, softball, and lacrosse protective gear markets in a relatively short amount of time. Consumers are embracing the brand, and this acceptance is generating incredible demand with our retail partners."

"Jade is exactly the type of leader that we need to position G-Form for continued growth," said Glen "Gava" Giovanucci, CEO and member of G-Form's Board of Directors. "Her strategic acumen, organizational leadership, and ability to foster collaboration have been instrumental in delivering exceptional results, earning her recognition as an industry leader."

Larrabee, a seasoned executive, brings over two decades of experience across the sports equipment, apparel, and footwear industry. She has held key leadership roles at market leading companies such as Fanatics, Under Armour, and Nike. As Vice President of Sales at Fanatics, Jade spearheaded revenue generation for professional sports leagues and multiple brands, achieving significant growth of over $1B during her tenure.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including bike, moto, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com .

G-Form (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G-Form LLC