Intlvac Thin Film to Expand its Diamond Like Carbon Operations

HALTON HILLS, ON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Intlvac Thin Film, a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that has a thirty-year history in the thin film deposition and materials science industry with clients in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, optics and photonics industries will be expanding its operations to meet demand for the Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) markets.

"Intlvac has been in the Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) business for two decades and has been making substantial investments in our internal DLC product and service capabilities over the years. What we are seeing now is a massive increase in demand for our DLC services in the automotive, aerospace and defence industries. To help meet that demand over the next five years we will expand our DLC operations in every aspect from R&D to product development to sales and distribution," outlined Intlvac Thin Film Chief Executive Officer, Dino Deligiannis.

For twenty years, Intlvac Thin Film has been at the forefront of manufacturing DLC systems for coating Silicon and Germanium optics for the Medium Wavelength Infrared (MWIR) and Long Wavelength Infrared (LWIR). Diamond Like Carbon coating benefits include wear and abrasion resistance, reduced friction, increased hardness and corrosion resistance.

"Our Diamond Like Carbon capabilities include single layer anti-reflection coatings on glasses, black DLC for suppression of light in the visible spectra, thick DLC for Far Infrared (IR) applications, durable Hydrophobic DLC coatings that meet spectral requirements in the MWIR and LWIR, tunable hardness for enhanced protection and stress relief using a post coating process," explained Mr. Deligiannis.

"Our current Diamond Like Carbon capabilities and our Research and Development efforts are perfectly aligned with the needs of the automotive, aerospace and defence industries. We will be expanding our team in Halton Hills to help meet demand and to execute our growth plans for the DLC markets," added Mr. Deligiannis.

Intlvac Thin Film will be exhibiting at booth 1111 in Rochester, New York at SPIE Optifab on October 17th until October 19th, 2023. To arrange a meeting or for product information or solutions please contact sales@intlvac.com

About Intlvac Thin Film:

Intlvac Thin Film is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that supplies Systems for High Vacuum Thin Film Deposition & Ion Beam Etching/Deposition, Thin Film Coatings, and Ion Sources for surface modification. The company has been a driving force in the thin film deposition and materials science industry for the past thirty years. Intlvac Thin Films has customers in the aerospace, defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, hydrogen fuel cells, optics and photonics industries. The corporate headquarters is in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada and the company has a US subsidiary in Fort Collins, Colorado to support clients in the United States. The company also operates two business units; Intlvac Hydrogen and Intlvac Space Simulation.

View original content:

SOURCE Intlvac Thin Film