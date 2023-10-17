TUSK Partners Advises Reed Orthodontics in its sale to Southern Orthodontic Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK") the premiere dental-focused M&A Advisor, advised Reed Orthodontics in its affiliation with Southern Orthodontic Partners. The transaction was led by Josh Swearingen, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Partners. Alex Cherniavsky and Sam Lupton spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Under the leadership of Dr. Barbara Reed, Reed Orthodontics is a leading Orthodontic group in the greater Naples, Florida area. Reed Orthodontics has served the Naples community for over 20 years, providing premier orthodontic care with a personalized approach.

Dr. Barbara Reed, Founder of Reed Orthodontics, commented, "Enlisting TUSK when it came time to sell my practice was one of the best investments I've ever made. The TUSK team was attentive and thorough throughout the process, allowing me to make the best decision financially, personally, and professionally at the end of the day. I would highly recommend any practice owner considering a sale to connect with the TUSK team. I am looking forward to the beginning of the partnership with Southern Orthodontic Partners."

Luke Hazen, Director of M&A and Business Development at Southern Orthodontic Partners shared, "We couldn't be more pleased with our new partnership with Reed Orthodontics. Dr. Reed has built an incredible practice and has served the Greater Naples community diligently. We're thrilled to continue the 20-year legacy of Reed Orthodontics and to providing any necessary support resources for years to come."

About Reed Orthodontics

Reed Orthodontics has served the Greater Naples, Florida community for over 20 years. Dr. Barbara Reed and her team provides thorough orthodontic care with a personalized and modern approach. For more information, visit https://www.reedorthodonticsnaples.com .

About Southern Orthodontic Partners

Southern Orthodontic Partners provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to orthodontic professionals, enabling clinicians to focus on providing the highest quality of clinical care. Partner doctors maintain their brand and clinical autonomy while benefiting from investments in growth, technology infrastructure and human capital. Southern Orthodontic Partners is a Certified Great Place to Work. For more information, visit https://southernop.com .

About TUSK Partners

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 50+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com .

