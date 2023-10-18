Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in Fourth Quarter 2023

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Clearwater Analytics Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Sahai will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Mr. Sahai will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the D.A. Davidson Technology Summit in New York City on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Clearwater Analytics Chief Financial Officer Jim Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the UBS Global Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo's 7th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Webcasts from the fireside chats will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

