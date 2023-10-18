ELEVATING THE BATTERY POWERED ZERO TURN

Ferris introduces the 300e electric zero turn mower

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris is answering the call for an electric zero-turn that delivers a quality cut, smart battery technology and patented suspension that helps operators feel comfortable for long days on the mower. All this now comes in a quiet, low-maintenance package in the new electric Ferris® 300e with zero-emissions during operations.

The new Ferris 300e will be on display at the 2023 Equip Exposition in booth 5016 this month in Louisville, Kentucky. It will be available for delivery in Spring 2024.

Many mowers offer suspension on the seat, but Ferris takes it further. The company pioneered independent suspension on zero turn mowers more than 20 years ago and currently holds 16 patents on its suspension system. The Ferris suspension system is equipped with a pivoting front axle along with coil-over shocks and a swingarm rear suspension system, also equipped with coil-over shocks. This allows the wheels to remain in better contact with the ground enhancing stability and ensuring a smooth ride over rough and bumpy terrain. It all adds up to a better, faster mowing experience.

"Ferris has built a reputation for quality mowers that operators prize for innovative technology that both improves the cut and elevates the mowing experience," said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton. "An electric zero turn from Ferris had to meet that same criteria for us and for our customers and the 300e does just that. Long-term Ferris users will appreciate the ride and cut that they expect from Ferris and those new to the brand will get to experience a simply better mowing experience."

A Vanguard 48V 3.5kW* commercial battery powers the 300e which can be charged with a standard outdoor extension cord (Type B) in a 110v outlet, meaning there is no need to install a charging station. The zero turn's onboard charger provides the segment's fastest charge time of 3.5 hours and run time on a full charge is up to two hours or up to 3.5 acres.

The 300e can reach speeds up to seven miles-per-hour and has three blade speeds to adjust for varying grass types and conditions. The blades are specifically engineered for the electric drivetrain to reduce power consumption, while maintaining cutting performance.

The unit is protected by three-year residential warranties on both the mower and the battery. The 300e comes in 42" and 48" deck sizes, both with steel rear bumpers for added durability and a premium 18" seat for added operator comfort.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.briggsandstratton.com.

