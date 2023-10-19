GLO30 Experiences 550% Unit Growth in Last Five Months of Franchising

Doctor-Founded Skincare Studio Franchise Uses AI Tech and Personalized Services to Spur Nationwide Growth

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO30, a doctor-founded, subscription-based skincare studio, has experienced rapid growth during the last five months of franchising, with over 25 units awarded in Maryland, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, and Texas. In addition, GLO30 has also continued its corporate growth with an elusive spot at Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington, VA. As a result of their remarkable achievements, GLO30 has solidified strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Fransmart, Katalyst, and CBRE, enhancing their support for franchisees. They have also welcomed Artemis Benedetti as their new Director of Franchise Operations to further drive their expansion and strengthen their franchise network.

GLO30 has awarded over 25 units in major markets within five months, with more franchisees flocking to the brand that's redefining personalized, tech-forward skincare. Top markets include Phoenix, AZ, Dallas and Austin, TX, Orlando FL, Columbia, MD, and Charlotte, NC. By focusing on aggressive growth, with an emphasis on franchisee support, GLO30 is expecting to open its new locations starting early 2024.

GLO30's rapid expansion into high-profile territories is not only strongly tied to its cutting-edge, AI-led, offerings, but its unwavering commitment to providing top-tier franchisee support. In September 2023, they welcomed their Director of Franchise Operations, Artemis Benedetti, former COO of Jabz Boxing, to the GLO30 family. Benedetti brings extensive knowledge of growing wellness brands through franchising and helping franchisees reach success with their brands.

GLO30 has also forged partnerships with key industry players, including Fransmart – the global franchising leader specializing in growing emerging brands. Additionally, they have established partnerships with industry leaders such as Katalyst, visionary experience from Kelly Silverman (VP of CBRE), and a "sticky" marketing solution that is unique in the industry leveraging AI. All of these collaborations provide franchisees with a deep pool of knowledge and resources.

Their collaborative efforts have not only empowered franchisees with invaluable guidance but have also ensured that GLO30's presence remains robust and competitive in the $7B skincare services industry.

"Success in this industry is tied to keeping up with customer needs and about empowering our franchisees with the tools, knowledge, and resources they need to thrive in a dynamic market," said Dr. Arleen Lamba, founder of GLO30. "Here at GLO30, we're meeting a demand in the market that hasn't been adequately addressed by any other brand. Our new franchisees have recognized this, and almost every single one has decided to expand their units beyond their original deal. That speaks volumes because we're attracting experienced, high-profile franchisees from BRAVO! all the way to Great Clips, who can clearly see GLO30's momentum."

GLO30 has remained a trailblazing leader in the skincare services space since 2012 as they were one of the first to design a monthly, subscription-based membership model offering personalized facials. Their innovation has continued over the last decade to include their proprietary AI GLOria. GLOria is the industry's first AI technology used to customize treatments and give product recommendations in real-time, while leading members to what the brand calls the GLO Zone of skin health.

GLO30 is targeting the top 50 MSAs in North America for franchise growth with an emphasis on areas with high foot traffic and a thriving community. With a model that can thrive in urban, suburban, corporate, and even tourist areas, GLO30 is designed to be as adaptable and efficient as possible to scale across the country.

About GLO30:

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Arleen Lamba, GLO30 is a membership-based skincare company focused on providing personalized routine treatments, medical-grade products and high-tech, high-touch guidance – every 30 days. GLO30 has defined a new category in the skincare services space, bridging the gap between luxurious day spas and more invasive medical clinics and med spas. The service-based skincare franchise is an affordable, accessible and approachable middle ground that delivers customized care in an hour or less – every 30 days. Trained specialists and propriety technology consistently deliver treatments tailored to the unique skin needs and goals of every member. GLO30 currently operates four corporate locations, and is set to open the Amazon HQ2 in Arlington, VA in summer 2023. For more information, visit www.GLO30.com.

About Fransmart:

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1–5-unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

