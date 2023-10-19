HawkEye 360 Names Craig Searle VP of Strategic Finance

The former HawkEye 360 Board Member brings nearly two decades of finance and strategy experience

HERNDON, Va. , Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc. , the world's leading defense technology company for space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today the appointment of Craig Searle as Vice President of Strategic Finance. He is transitioning into this role after serving as a member of HawkEye 360's Board of Directors for the past four years.

"Having worked with the HawkEye 360 leadership team for the past several years I am thrilled to join the company full time," said Searle. "The company's unique and growing constellation of satellites is creating a safer world during a time of increasing uncertainty. I look forward to working alongside this team as it enters its next chapter of growth."

As a member of HawkEye 360's Board of Directors, Searle represented the company's investor, Advance, and provided corporate governance through his service as Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Compliance Committee. Most recently he was a finance and strategy executive at 21.co where he helped the company scale through a period of rapid growth. Prior to that, he was on the Strategic Investments and Acquisitions team at Advance where he led the company's equity investment in HawkEye 360, as well as other transactions in the technology and media industries.

"Craig has been an exceptional board member for the past four years and possesses a deep understanding of all facets of our business," said John Serafini, HawkEye 360 Chief Executive Officer. "His strong background in corporate strategy, principal investment and investment banking is well-aligned with the needs of our management team as we continue to grow and scale HawkEye 360."

Searle holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Rochester.

HawkEye 360 operates a growing constellation of 21 satellites that detect, characterize and geolocate radio frequency signals from a broad range of emitters used for communication, navigation, and security. HawkEye 360 will continue expanding the constellation to address clients' increasing demands for RF Intelligence, aiming for a total of 60 satellites (20 clusters of three satellites) in 2025. For more information about capabilities of the HawkEye 360 satellite constellation, please visit he360.com .

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a defense technology leader providing ubiquitous knowledge of human activity, behavior and situational trends derived from revolutionary radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence. The company's innovative space-based technology was developed to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. These RF data and analytics provide an information advantage allowing analysts to detect the first glimpse of suspicious behavior, trace the first sign of enemy activity, and reveal the first sighting of ships attempting to vanish. HawkEye 360's RF intelligence presents a quicker grasp of critical events and patterns of life, providing early warnings to drive tip-and-cue efforts, and providing global leaders the insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

