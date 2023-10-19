As War in Israel Continues to Rage, The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Approves $5 Million Emergency Grant

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Israel's war with Hamas continues to intensify, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) announced this week the immediate release of 20 million shekels (more than $5 million) to be distributed to support those in need.

Mobile bomb shelter installed in the Moreshet Community in the Misgav Regional Council. The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ/The Fellowship) has placed more than 30 since the start of the conflict. © 2023 IFCJ/Raanan Cohen (PRNewswire)

Since the war began, The Fellowship has been actively working with partner organizations, the IDF Homefront Command, local municipalities, hospitals, and others to identify immediate, specific needs, and to ensure that funds are properly distributed.

On Sunday, The Fellowship announced:

The purchase of 1,000 flak jackets for use by security personnel



Transportation and installation of several dozen portable bomb shelters along the northern border and in the Galilee region





The transfer of $500,000 (with a matching commitment from the Israel Lottery Commission, for a total of $1 million ) to communities on the Gaza border to address immediate critical needs such as food, medication, transportation, and therapy services



A grant of more than $375,000 to NETEL (Victims of Trauma from Terror Activities) to increase their support hotlines, which have seen a 6,000% jump in calls since the outbreak of the war



Mobilizing of The Fellowship's Mobile Emergency Response Center, which provides an area for rescue and casualty identification teams and families to be able to rest and refresh, and be provided with food, drinks, snacks, access to electricity to charge phones, and other services



Positioning Fellowship mobile units throughout the country to distribute refreshments in areas with a high concentration of security and IDF forces



More than $500,000 (about $1,250 per family) will be distributed to families of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel that were injured in combat





Distribution of 1,600 grants of about $1,250 each to families evacuated from the southern areas hardest-hit by the conflict



Distribution of 600 debit cards in the amount of $150 each to benefit families who have been evacuated from their homes



Moving children who had been evacuated to Ashkelon, Israel from the Ukraine to a safer location



Distribution of games and toys to families of children with special needs in Netivot





Distribution of prepared meals in the southern town of Netivot by local welfare offices and the IDF Homefront Command



Distribution of food and prepared meals to soldiers serving on the northern border, in cooperation with the Beit Batya Soup Kitchen

"We are living through one of the worst tragedies ever to impact the state of Israel. We have witnessed a horrific attack on Israeli children, adults, the elderly – innocent people who were murdered and never had the chance to defend themselves," said Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship.

"This attack has impacted every Israeli and has left countless people without a safe home to return to, and without access to basic supplies like food, medication, and clothing. Since the outbreak of the war, we have been working to respond in all ways possible. The Fellowship pledges to continue to respond to this emergency quickly and effectively, by offering our full support to people in need. We pray this horrific war will end soon, so we can focus on helping people rebuild their lives."

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been leading efforts to build bridges between Christians and Jews and provide humanitarian care and lifesaving aid for Israel and the Jewish people. Through the generosity and loyalty each year of its donors, partners, and staff, The Fellowship helps over 1 million people living in poverty, has provided nearly 3,000 bomb shelters for security, and has helped 770,000 make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel. The Fellowship celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, continuing a mission to bless Israel and the Jewish people – like our world has never seen.

About Yael Eckstein

As President and CEO of The Fellowship, Yael Eckstein oversees all programs and serves as the international spokesperson for the organization. With over a decade of non-profit experience in multiple roles, Yael has the rare distinction of being a woman leading one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations. In addition to her podcast exploring the Jewish roots of the Christian faith, Nourish Your Biblical Roots. Yael also invites thought-leaders, pastors, authors, and other influencers to discuss Israel and Jewish-Christian relations on Conversations with Yael. She is the 2023 recipient of the Jerusalem Post's Humanitarian Award, and in 2020, 2021 and 2023, was named to the publication's list of 50 Most Influential Jews. Born outside of Chicago, Yael is based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Gartman

press@ifcj.org

+1 312-641-8544

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ/The Fellowship)volunteers distributed hot meals to elderly in the southern Israeli city of Netivot last week as part of the organization's ongoing emergency response efforts in the region. © 2023 IFCJ/Yossi Zeliger (PRNewswire)

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ/The Fellowship) distributes new flak jackets to firefighters in Rishon LeZion, Israel last week. The Fellowship allocated some of its emergency funding for the purchase of 1,000 flak jackets for first responders and security personnel on the frontlines. © 2023 IFCJ/Guy Yechiely (PRNewswire)

