Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $39.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $1.9 million, or 5.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were 10.27% and 1.08% compared to 9.84% and 1.05% for the same quarter last year.

(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2023. This is the 116th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 7.8%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "Despite the economic, liquidity and interest rate headwinds, we are very pleased with current quarter results including strong net income of $39.2 million, or $0.31 per share. While net interest margins are still a challenge for the industry, we are encouraged by our decline of just five basis points during the quarter.  Expenses were higher as we continue to hire the talent and build out the infrastructure necessary to propel the organization to a higher level of performance. Finally, asset quality remains positively resilient and overall stable."

Mr. Torchio continued, "We continue to execute upon our strategic direction of transforming our organization into a more innovative and proactive commercial institution.  Our year-to-date commercial loan growth of $480.0 million, or 12.1%, has pushed our overall commercial loan mix from 36% of total loans at the beginning of the year to over 39% at September 30.  In addition, noninterest income represented over 22% of total revenue in the current quarter compared to just 19% during the same quarter last year.  From a funding perspective, our deposit base remains strong and stable, and we have the advantage of being able to redirect cashflows from investment securities, mortgage loans and consumer loans to continue to grow more profitable commercial relationships."

Net interest income decreased by $4.4 million, or 3.9%, to $108.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $112.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from a $37.4 million increase in interest expense as result of increases in both the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $603.5 million, or 6.5%, to $9.850 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $9.246 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, driven by an increase in time deposits and borrowed funds. In addition, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 0.25% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to higher market interest rates. Partially offsetting this increase in interest expense was a $33.0 million increase in interest income. Cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 4.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $33.7 million, or 31.5%, due to an increase of $710.4 million, or 6.8%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 5.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 4.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in the Company's net interest margin to 3.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 3.42% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $10.3 million, or 91.1%, to $1.0 million for the current quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $11.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Economic forecasts continued to improve and the Company continued to experience decreases in classified loans by $29.1 million, or 12.2%, to $208.6 million, or 1.84% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 from $237.7 million, or 2.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.

Noninterest income increased by $4.1 million, or 15.2%, to $30.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $26.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $3.1 million, or 209.2%, to $4.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 as a result of death benefits received in the current period.

Noninterest expense increased by $8.6 million, or 10.9%, to $87.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $79.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $4.5 million, or 9.7%, increase in compensation and employee benefits to $51.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $46.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 driven by increases in salaries and benefits over the past twelve months. Other expenses increased $1.7 million to $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $321,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to an increase in employee relocation and other expenses. Processing expenses increased $1.3 million, or 9.4%, to $14.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $13.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third-party software programs. Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $1.1 million, or 95.1%, to $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $522,000, or 4.4%, to $11.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due primarily to a decrease in our effective tax rate in the current year related to BOLI tax benefits.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2023, Northwest operated 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$       161,995


139,365


118,549

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,262,080, $1,431,728 and $1,466,883,
respectively)

1,010,076


1,218,108


1,251,791

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $682,681, $751,384 and $771,238, respectively)

830,106


881,249


899,411

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,002,177


2,238,722


2,269,751







Loans held-for-sale

10,592


9,913


15,834

Residential mortgage loans

3,462,606


3,488,686


3,386,064

Home equity loans

1,258,765


1,297,674


1,284,989

Consumer loans

2,155,119


2,168,655


2,116,238

Commercial real estate loans

2,922,582


2,823,555


2,812,830

Commercial loans

1,500,609


1,131,969


1,125,570

Total loans receivable

11,310,273


10,920,452


10,741,525

Allowance for credit losses

(124,841)


(118,036)


(109,819)

Loans receivable, net

11,185,432


10,802,416


10,631,706







FHLB stock, at cost

40,404


40,143


19,281

Accrued interest receivable

42,624


35,528


29,536

Real estate owned, net

363


413


450

Premises and equipment, net

138,041


145,909


146,173

Bank-owned life insurance

250,502


255,062


255,015

Goodwill

380,997


380,997


380,997

Other intangible assets, net

6,013


8,560


9,491

Other assets

315,648


205,574


210,744

Total assets

$   14,362,201


14,113,324


13,953,144

Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Liabilities






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     2,774,291


2,993,243


3,094,120

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,598,080


2,686,431


2,812,730

Money market deposit accounts

2,042,813


2,457,569


2,577,013

Savings deposits

2,116,360


2,275,020


2,327,419

Time deposits

2,258,338


1,052,285


1,067,110

Total deposits

11,789,882


11,464,548


11,878,392







Borrowed funds

604,587


681,166


150,036

Subordinated debt

114,102


113,840


113,753

Junior subordinated debentures

129,509


129,314


129,249

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

27,653


47,613


29,647

Accrued interest payable

7,915


3,231


831

Other liabilities

190,122


182,126


191,450

Total liabilities

12,863,770


12,621,838


12,493,358

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,101,349, 127,028,848 and
126,921,989 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,271


1,270


1,269

Additional paid-in capital

1,023,591


1,019,647


1,017,189

Retained earnings

671,092


641,727


632,476

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(197,523)


(171,158)


(191,148)

Total shareholders' equity

1,498,431


1,491,486


1,459,786

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,362,201


14,113,324


13,953,144







Equity to assets

10.43 %


10.57 %


10.46 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

7.95 %


8.03 %


7.88 %

Book value per share

$           11.79


11.74


11.50

Tangible book value per share*

$             8.74


8.67


8.42

Closing market price per share

$           10.23


13.98


13.51

Full time equivalent employees

2,084


2,160


2,191

Number of banking offices

142


150


150


*          Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022






Interest income:










Loans receivable

$      140,667


132,724


123,745


117,137


106,943

Mortgage-backed securities

8,072


8,326


8,537


8,603


8,683

Taxable investment securities

786


841


845


840


838

Tax-free investment securities

491


667


700


701


709

FHLB stock dividends

668


844


690


419


148

Interest-earning deposits

914


594


423


153


1,295

Total interest income

151,598


143,996


134,940


127,853


118,616

Interest expense:










Deposits

31,688


21,817


11,238


3,871


3,157

Borrowed funds

11,542


13,630


11,238


6,938


2,710

Total interest expense

43,230


35,447


22,476


10,809


5,867

Net interest income

108,368


108,549


112,464


117,044


112,749

Provision for credit losses - loans

3,983


6,010


4,870


9,023


7,689

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)

(2,981)


2,920


126


1,876


3,585

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

107,366


99,619


107,468


106,145


101,475

Noninterest income:










Loss on sale of investments


(8,306)



(1)


(2)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights


8,305




Gain on sale of SBA loans

301


832


279



Service charges and fees

15,270


14,833


13,189


14,125


14,323

Trust and other financial services income

7,085


6,866


6,449


6,642


6,650

Gain on real estate owned, net

29


785


108


51


290

Income from bank-owned life insurance

4,561


1,304


1,269


1,663


1,475

Mortgage banking income

632


1,028


524


477


766

Other operating income

3,010


4,150


2,151


4,901


3,301

Total noninterest income

30,888


29,797


23,969


27,858


26,803

Noninterest expense:










Compensation and employee benefits

51,243


47,650


46,604


46,658


46,711

Premises and occupancy costs

7,052


7,579


7,471


7,370


7,171

Office operations

3,398


2,800


3,010


3,544


3,229

Collections expense

551


429


387


563


322

Processing expenses

14,672


14,648


14,350


13,585


13,416

Marketing expenses

2,379


2,856


2,892


2,773


2,147

Federal deposit insurance premiums

2,341


2,064


2,223


1,319


1,200

Professional services

3,002


3,804


4,758


5,434


3,363

Amortization of intangible assets

795


842


909


932


1,047

Real estate owned expense

141


83


181


53


61

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense


1,593


2,802


4,243


Other expenses

1,996


1,510


1,863


2,304


321

Total noninterest expense

87,570


85,858


87,450


88,778


78,988

Income before income taxes

50,684


43,558


43,987


45,225


49,290

Income tax expense

11,464


10,514


10,308


10,576


11,986

Net income

$        39,220


33,044


33,679


34,649


37,304











Basic earnings per share

$            0.31


0.26


0.27


0.27


0.29

Diluted earnings per share

$            0.31


0.26


0.26


0.27


0.29











Annualized return on average equity

10.27 %


8.72 %


9.11 %


9.38 %


9.84 %

Annualized return on average assets

1.08 %


0.93 %


0.97 %


0.98 %


1.05 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

14.00 %


11.79 %


12.15 %


12.48 %


13.84 %











Efficiency ratio

62.88 %


62.06 %


64.10 %


61.27 %


56.60 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **

62.31 %


60.30 %


61.38 %


57.70 %


55.85 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.42 %


2.42 %


2.51 %


2.52 %


2.23 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **

2.39 %


2.35 %


2.40 %


2.37 %


2.20 %



(1)

Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended September 30,


2023


2022

Interest income:




Loans receivable

$            397,136


290,691

Mortgage-backed securities

24,935


22,201

Taxable investment securities

2,472


2,230

Tax-free investment securities

1,858


2,066

FHLB stock dividends

2,202


311

Interest-earning deposits

1,931


3,446

Total interest income

430,534


320,945

Interest expense:




Deposits

64,743


10,249

Borrowed funds

36,410


7,059

Total interest expense

101,153


17,308

Net interest income

329,381


303,637

Provision for credit losses - loans

14,863


8,837

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)

65


8,577

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

314,453


286,223

Noninterest income:




Loss on sale of investments

(8,306)


(7)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights

8,305


Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,412


Service charges and fees

43,292


41,063

Trust and other financial services income

20,400


21,123

Gain on real estate owned, net

922


552

Income from bank-owned life insurance

7,134


5,466

Mortgage banking income

2,184


4,388

Other operating income

9,311


10,406

Total noninterest income

84,654


82,991

Noninterest expense:




Compensation and employee benefits

145,497


141,701

Premises and occupancy costs

22,102


22,248

Office operations

9,208


9,774

Collections expense

1,367


1,245

Processing expenses

43,670


38,911

Marketing expenses

8,127


6,322

Federal deposit insurance premiums

6,628


3,459

Professional services

11,564


9,269

Amortization of intangible assets

2,546


3,345

Real estate owned expense

405


170

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

4,395


1,374

Other expenses

5,369


2,929

Total noninterest expense

260,878


240,747

Income before income taxes

138,229


128,467

Income tax expense

32,286


29,450

Net income

$            105,943


99,017





Basic earnings per share

$                  0.83


0.78

Diluted earnings per share

$                  0.83


0.78





Annualized return on average equity

9.37 %


8.61 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.99 %


0.93 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

12.74 %


12.38 %





Efficiency ratio

63.01 %


62.27 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **

61.33 %


61.05 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.45 %


2.26 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **

2.38 %


2.22 %





(1)

Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023.  Respective ratios updated for reclassification.

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:








Net income (GAAP)

$          39,220


37,304


105,943


99,017

Non-GAAP adjustments








Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense



4,395


1,374

Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense



(1,231)


(385)

Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)

$          39,220


37,304


109,107


100,006

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$             0.31


0.29


0.83


0.78

Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$             0.31


0.29


0.86


0.79









Average equity

$     1,515,287


1,503,626


1,511,428


1,536,706

Average assets

14,379,323


14,052,919


14,249,857


14,243,277

Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

10.27 %


9.84 %


9.37 %


8.61 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

1.08 %


1.05 %


0.99 %


0.93 %

Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

10.27 %


9.84 %


9.65 %


8.70 %

Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

1.08 %


1.05 %


1.02 %


0.94 %


The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022

Tangible common equity to assets






Total shareholders' equity

$       1,498,431


1,491,486


1,459,786

  Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,010)


(389,557)


(390,488)

Tangible common equity

$       1,111,421


1,101,929


1,069,298







Total assets

$     14,362,201


14,113,324


13,953,144

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,010)


(389,557)


(390,488)

  Tangible assets

$     13,975,191


13,723,767


13,562,656







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.95 %


8.03 %


7.88 %







Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity
investments






Tangible common equity

$       1,111,421


1,101,929


1,069,298

Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

(147,425)


(129,865)


(128,174)

Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

41,279


36,362


35,889

Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

$       1,005,275


1,008,426


977,013







Tangible assets

13,975,191


13,723,767


13,562,656







Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity
investments

7.19 %


7.35 %


7.20 %







Tangible book value per share






Tangible common equity

$       1,111,421


1,101,929


1,069,298

Common shares outstanding

127,101,349


127,028,848


126,921,989

Tangible book value per share

8.74


8.67


8.42

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended


Nine months ended September 30,


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


2023


2022








Annualized return on tangible common equity














Net income

$        39,220


33,044


33,679


34,649


37,304


105,943


99,017















Total shareholders' equity

1,498,431


1,511,501


1,513,275


1,491,486


1,459,786


1,498,431


1,459,786

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,010)


(387,806)


(388,648)


(389,557)


(390,488)


(387,010)


(390,488)

Tangible common equity

$   1,111,421


1,123,695


1,124,627


1,101,929


1,069,298


1,111,421


1,069,298















Annualized return on tangible common equity

14.00 %


11.79 %


12.15 %


12.48 %


13.84 %


12.74 %


12.38 %















Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expenses














Non-interest expense

$        87,570


85,858


87,450


88,778


78,988


260,878


240,747

Less: amortization expense

(795)


(842)


(909)


(932)


(1,047)


(2,546)


(3,345)

Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses


(1,593)


(2,802)


(4,243)



(4,395)


(1,374)

Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and
restructuring expenses

$        86,775


83,423


83,739


83,603


77,941


253,937


236,028















Net interest income

$      108,368


108,549


112,464


117,044


112,749


329,381


303,637

Non-interest income

30,888


29,797


23,969


27,858


26,803


84,654


82,991

Net interest income plus non-interest income

$      139,256


138,346


136,433


144,902


139,552


414,035


386,628















Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring
expenses

62.31 %


60.30 %


61.38 %


57.70 %


55.85 %


61.33 %


61.05 %















Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and
merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense














Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expenses

86,775


83,423


83,739


83,603


77,941


253,937


236,028

Average assets

14,379,323


14,245,917


14,121,496


13,983,100


14,052,919


14,249,857


14,243,277

Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger,
asset disposition and restructuring expense

2.39 %


2.35 %


2.40 %


2.37 %


2.20 %


2.38 %


2.22 %



*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of September 30, 2023


Balance


Percent of
total deposits


Number of
relationships

Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)

$              2,868,596


25.10 %


4,943

Less intercompany deposit accounts

922,235


7.82 %


13

Less collateralized deposit accounts

524,715


4.45 %


274

Adjusted balance of uninsured deposits

$              1,421,646


12.06 %


4,656



(1)

Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.


Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $25.8 million, or 0.22% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $117.0 million, or 0.99% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2023. The average adjusted uninsured deposit account balance was $305,000 as of September 30, 2023.

The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of September 30, 2023


Balance


Percent of
total deposits


Number of
accounts

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$              1,375,144


11.66 %


290,763

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,399,147


11.87


45,435

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,477,617


12.53


59,309

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

1,120,463


9.50


8,110

Personal money market deposits

1,463,689


12.42


25,884

Business money market deposits

579,124


4.91


2,916

Savings deposits

2,116,360


17.95


210,196

Time deposits

2,258,338


19.16


70,762

Total deposits

$            11,789,882


100.00 %


713,375


Our average deposit account balance as of September 30, 2023 was $16,500. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $265.3 million as of September 30, 2023.

The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:



3/31/2022


6/30/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2022


3/31/2023


6/30/2023


9/30/2023

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$   1,413,732


1,388,690


1,413,781


1,412,227


1,428,232


1,397,167


1,375,144

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,715,117


1,669,559


1,680,339


1,581,016


1,467,860


1,423,396


1,399,147

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,787,295


1,785,761


1,742,173


1,718,806


1,627,546


1,535,254


1,477,617

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

588,850


529,357


498,937


499,059


466,105


624,252


689,914

Municipal demand deposits

515,477


543,573


571,620


468,566


447,852


418,147


430,549

Personal money market deposits

1,999,564


1,994,907


1,949,379


1,832,583


1,626,614


1,511,652


1,463,689

Business money market deposits

681,049


636,805


627,634


624,986


701,436


642,601


579,124

Savings deposits

2,367,438


2,362,725


2,327,419


2,275,020


2,194,743


2,120,215


2,116,360

Time deposits

1,251,878


1,155,878


1,067,110


1,052,285


1,576,791


1,989,711


2,258,338

Total deposits

$  12,320,400


12,067,255


11,878,392


11,464,548


11,537,179


11,662,395


11,789,882

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)




September 30, 2023

Marketable securities available-for-sale


Amortized cost


Gross unrealized

holding gains


Gross unrealized

holding losses


Fair value


Weighted average
duration

   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:











Due after one year through five years


$              20,000



(1,750)


18,250


3.12

Due after ten years


50,166



(11,890)


38,276


6.20












   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:











   Due after one year through five years


45,985



(7,502)


38,483


4.58

   Due after five years through ten years


434



(11)


423


1.94












   Municipal securities:











Due after one year through five years


954


3


(9)


948


3.64

   Due after five years through ten years


21,976



(3,055)


18,921


7.05

   Due after ten years


62,990



(14,788)


48,202


10.76












   Corporate debt issues:











   Due after five years through ten years


8,464



(1,000)


7,464


5.49












   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:











   Fixed rate pass-through


213,849



(35,305)


178,544


6.17

   Variable rate pass-through


7,501


2


(169)


7,334


4.01

   Fixed rate agency CMOs


805,086



(175,985)


629,101


4.88

   Variable rate agency CMOs


24,675


28


(573)


24,130


3.37

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities


1,051,111


30


(212,032)


839,109


5.10

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale


$         1,262,080


33


(252,037)


1,010,076


5.40












Marketable securities held-to-maturity











Government sponsored











Due after one year through five years


$              49,471



(6,830)


42,641


3.75

Due after five years through ten years


74,986



(14,901)


60,085


5.43












   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:











   Fixed rate pass-through


151,411



(27,070)


124,341


5.18

   Variable rate pass-through


468



(8)


460


3.48

   Fixed rate agency CMOs


553,241



(98,606)


454,635


5.85

   Variable rate agency CMOs


529



(10)


519


5.40

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities


705,649



(125,694)


579,955


5.71

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity


$            830,106



(147,425)


682,681


5.56

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2023


Amount


Average rate

Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

$                        375,400


5.65 %

Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

119,000


5.68 %

      Total term notes payable to the FHLB

494,400


5.65 %





Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

48,587


1.52 %

Collateral received, due within one year

61,600


5.16 %

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

114,102


4.28 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,509


7.50 %

      Total borrowed funds *

$                        848,198


5.48 %



*

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $3.1 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $119.0 million drawn balance, as well as $302.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)


Commercial real estate loans outstanding


The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at September 30, 2023:



September 30, 2023

Property type


Percent of portfolio

5 or more unit dwelling


14.3 %

Nursing home


12.8

Retail building


11.7

Commercial office building - non-owner occupied


8.4

Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments


5.0

Warehouse/storage building


4.0

Manufacturing & industrial building


3.4

Commercial acquisition and development


3.4

Commercial office building - owner occupied


3.3

Multi-use building - office and warehouse


3.3

Hotel/motel


2.9

Single family dwelling


2.8

Other medical facility


2.7

Student housing


2.6

Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential


2.6

2-4 family


2.3

Agricultural real estate


2.1

All other


12.4

   Total


100.0 %

The following table describes our commercial real estate portfolio by state at September 30, 2023:




September 30, 2023

State


Percent of portfolio

Pennsylvania


31.9 %

New York


31.7

Ohio


20.4

Indiana


8.5

All other


7.5

   Total


100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)



September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022

Nonaccrual loans current:










Residential mortgage loans

$           1,951


1,559


1,423


1,496


2,186

Home equity loans

947


1,089


1,084


1,418


1,158

Consumer loans

1,049


1,009


911


836


833

Commercial real estate loans

44,639


48,468


50,045


53,303


56,193

Commercial loans

1,369


995


1,468


895


1,801

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         49,955


53,120


54,931


57,948


62,171

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:










Residential mortgage loans

$               48


49


688


473


54

Home equity loans

92


37


18


180


316

Consumer loans

274


309


223


178


155

Commercial real estate loans

1,913


1,697


1,900


1,220


55

Commercial loans

90


855


341


145


237

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           2,417


2,947


3,170


2,196


817

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:










Residential mortgage loans

$               66


185


919


31


32

Home equity loans

319


363


338


290


432

Consumer loans

312


360


340


341


382

Commercial real estate loans

212


210


1,355


473


848

Commercial loans

291


245


126


96


132

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           1,200


1,363


3,078


1,231


1,826

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:










Residential mortgage loans

$           7,695


6,290


3,300


5,574


5,544

Home equity loans

2,073


1,965


2,190


2,257


1,779

Consumer loans

2,463


2,033


2,791


2,672


2,031

Commercial real estate loans

8,416


8,575


8,010


7,867


8,821

Commercial loans

2,435


2,296


1,139


1,491


638

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         23,082


21,159


17,430


19,861


18,813

Total nonaccrual loans

$         76,654


78,589


78,609


81,236


83,627

Total nonaccrual loans

$         76,654


78,589


78,609


81,236


83,627

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

728


532


652


744


357

Nonperforming loans

77,382


79,121


79,261


81,980


83,984

Real estate owned, net

363


371


524


413


450

Nonperforming assets

$         77,745


79,492


79,785


82,393


84,434











Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.68 %


0.70 %


0.71 %


0.75 %


0.78 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.54 %


0.56 %


0.56 %


0.58 %


0.61 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.10 %


1.10 %


1.09 %


1.08 %


1.02 %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.10 %


1.10 %


1.09 %


1.08 %


1.02 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

161.33 %


157.26 %


152.98 %


143.98 %


130.76 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


At September 30, 2023


Pass


Special
mention *


Substandard
**


Doubtful


Loss


Loans
receivable

Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,459,251



13,512




3,472,763

Home equity loans


1,254,985



3,780




1,258,765

Consumer loans


2,150,464



4,655




2,155,119

Total Personal Banking


6,864,700



21,947




6,886,647

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,632,472


123,935


166,610




2,923,017

Commercial loans


1,476,833


3,690


20,086




1,500,609

Total Commercial Banking


4,109,305


127,625


186,696




4,423,626

Total loans


$     10,974,005


127,625


208,643




11,310,273

At June 30, 2023













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,483,098



12,059




3,495,157

Home equity loans


1,272,363



3,699




1,276,062

Consumer loans


2,196,938



4,124




2,201,062

Total Personal Banking


6,952,399



19,882




6,972,281

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,649,535


74,170


171,519




2,895,224

Commercial loans


1,377,981


3,040


22,705




1,403,726

Total Commercial Banking


4,027,516


77,210


194,224




4,298,950

Total loans


$     10,979,915


77,210


214,106




11,271,231

At March 31, 2023













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,499,135



6,330




3,505,465

Home equity loans


1,277,915



3,631




1,281,546

Consumer loans


2,227,379



4,754




2,232,133

Total Personal Banking


7,004,429



14,715




7,019,144

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,585,676


69,837


171,591




2,827,104

Commercial loans


1,217,344


6,381


22,298




1,246,023

Total Commercial Banking


3,803,020


76,218


193,889




4,073,127

Total loans


$     10,807,449


76,218


208,604




11,092,271

At December 31, 2022













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,484,870



13,729




3,498,599

Home equity loans


1,292,146



5,528




1,297,674

Consumer loans


2,164,220



4,435




2,168,655

Total Personal Banking


6,941,236



23,692




6,964,928

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,579,809


55,076


188,670




2,823,555

Commercial loans


1,100,707


7,384


23,878




1,131,969

Total Commercial Banking


3,680,516


62,460


212,548




3,955,524

Total loans


$     10,621,752


62,460


236,240




10,920,452

At September 30, 2022













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,388,168



13,730




3,401,898

Home equity loans


1,279,968



5,021




1,284,989

Consumer loans


2,112,478



3,760




2,116,238

Total Personal Banking


6,780,614



22,511




6,803,125

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,589,648


34,684


188,498




2,812,830

Commercial loans


1,094,830


4,004


26,736




1,125,570

Total Commercial Banking


3,684,478


38,688


215,234




3,938,400

Total loans


$     10,465,092


38,688


237,745




10,741,525



*

Includes $6.9 million, $4.9 million, $7.4 million, $7.4 million, and $4.5 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

**

Includes $28.9 million, $31.2 million, $31.9 million, $39.1 million, and $51.4 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)



September 30,
2023


*


June 30,
2023


*


March 31,
2023


*


December 31,
2022


*


September 30,
2022


*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)






























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:






























Residential mortgage loans

6


$      573


— %


14


$      627


— %


259


$  26,992


0.8 %


304


$  29,487


0.8 %


26


$   1,052


— %

Home equity loans

112


4,707


0.4 %


92


3,395


0.3 %


111


4,235


0.3 %


145


6,657


0.5 %


88


3,278


0.3 %

Consumer loans

733


9,874


0.5 %


602


7,955


0.4 %


587


6,930


0.3 %


737


9,435


0.4 %


549


6,546


0.3 %

Commercial real estate loans

22


3,411


0.1 %


13


2,710


0.1 %


23


4,834


0.2 %


29


4,008


0.1 %


13


1,332


— %

Commercial loans

52


2,847


0.2 %


38


15,658


1.1 %


46


4,253


0.3 %


51


2,648


0.2 %


48


2,582


0.2 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

925


$  21,412


0.2 %


759


$  30,345


0.3 %


1,026


$  47,244


0.4 %


1,266


$  52,235


0.5 %


724


$  14,790


0.1 %































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:






























Residential mortgage loans

56


$   5,395


0.2 %


52


$   3,521


0.1 %


23


$   1,922


0.1 %


65


$   5,563


0.2 %


51


$   4,320


0.1 %

Home equity loans

40


1,341


0.1 %


31


1,614


0.1 %


31


1,061


0.1 %


29


975


0.1 %


36


1,227


0.1 %

Consumer loans

236


2,707


0.1 %


250


2,584


0.1 %


185


2,083


0.1 %


255


3,070


0.1 %


223


2,663


0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

13


1,588


0.1 %


12


1,288


— %


17


1,949


0.1 %


16


2,377


0.1 %


13


1,741


0.1 %

Commercial loans

15


981


0.1 %


23


11,092


0.8 %


19


1,088


0.1 %


24


1,115


0.1 %


14


808


0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

360


$  12,012


0.1 %


368


$  20,099


0.2 %


275


$   8,103


0.1 %


389


$  13,100


0.1 %


337


$  10,759


0.1 %































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **






























Residential mortgage loans

79


$   7,695


0.2 %


63


$   6,290


0.2 %


39


$   3,300


0.1 %


65


$   5,574


0.2 %


64


$   5,544


0.2 %

Home equity loans

73


2,206


0.2 %


68


1,965


0.2 %


65


2,190


0.2 %


68


2,257


0.2 %


65


1,779


0.1 %

Consumer loans

357


3,020


0.1 %


314


2,447


0.1 %


313


3,279


0.1 %


334


3,079


0.1 %


289


2,388


0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

27


8,416


0.3 %


20


8,575


0.3 %


18


8,010


0.3 %


19


7,867


0.3 %


22


8,821


0.3 %

Commercial loans

39


2,472


0.2 %


38


2,414


0.2 %


24


1,302


0.1 %


15


1,829


0.2 %


11


638


0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

575


$  23,809


0.2 %


503


$  21,691


0.2 %


459


$  18,081


0.2 %


501


$  20,606


0.2 %


451


$  19,170


0.2 %































Total loans delinquent

1,860


$  57,233


0.5 %


1,630


$  72,135


0.6 %


1,760


$  73,428


0.7 %


2,156


$  85,941


0.8 %


1,512


$  44,719


0.4 %



*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $1.4 million, $605,000, $331,000, $1.7 million, and $783,000 at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022

Beginning balance

$      124,423


121,257


118,036


109,819


98,355

ASU 2022-02 Adoption



426



Provision

3,983


6,010


4,870


9,023


7,689

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(171)


(545)


(207)


(546)


(166)

Charge-offs home equity

(320)


(235)


(164)


(232)


(535)

Charge-offs consumer

(3,085)


(2,772)


(2,734)


(2,430)


(2,341)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(484)


(483)


(657)


(621)


(1,329)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,286)


(1,209)


(865)


(404)


(243)

Recoveries

1,781


2,400


2,552


3,427


8,389

Ending balance

$      124,841


124,423


121,257


118,036


109,819

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.13 %


0.10 %


0.08 %


0.03 %


(0.14) %


Nine months ended September 30,


2023


2022

Beginning balance

$                    118,036


102,241

ASU 2022-02 Adoption

426


Provision

14,863


8,837

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(923)


(1,487)

Charge-offs home equity

(719)


(1,237)

Charge-offs consumer

(8,591)


(5,976)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,624)


(6,745)

Charge-offs commercial

(3,360)


(1,253)

Recoveries

6,733


15,439

Ending balance

$                    124,841


109,819

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.10 %


0.02 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 


The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for
the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average
balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended 


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


Average
balance


Interest


Avg.
yield/
cost (h)


Average
balance


Interest


Avg.
yield/
cost (h)


Average
balance


Interest


Avg.
yield/
cost (h)


Average
balance


Interest


Avg.
yield/
cost (h)


Average
balance


Interest


Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets:






























Interest-earning assets:






























Residential mortgage loans

$  3,476,446


32,596


3.75 %


$  3,485,517


32,485


3.73 %


$  3,493,617


32,009


3.66 %


$  3,439,401


30,974


3.60 %


$  3,331,173


29,414


3.53 %

Home equity loans

1,264,134


17,435


5.47 %


1,273,298


16,898


5.32 %


1,284,425


16,134


5.09 %


1,282,733


15,264


4.72 %


1,274,918


13,658


4.25 %

Consumer loans

2,092,023


23,521


4.46 %


2,143,804


22,662


4.24 %


2,123,672


20,794


3.97 %


2,069,207


19,709


3.78 %


1,981,754


17,256


3.45 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,911,145


41,611


5.67 %


2,836,443


38,426


5.43 %


2,824,120


37,031


5.24 %


2,822,008


35,428


4.91 %


2,842,597


34,158


4.70 %

Commercial loans

1,447,211


26,239


7.19 %


1,326,598


22,872


6.92 %


1,161,298


18,353


6.32 %


1,113,178


16,315


5.74 %


1,050,124


12,978


4.84 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,190,959


141,402


5.01 %


11,065,660


133,343


4.83 %


10,887,132


124,321


4.63 %


10,726,527


117,690


4.35 %


10,480,566


107,464


4.07 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,781,010


8,072


1.81 %


1,859,427


8,326


1.79 %


1,909,676


8,537


1.79 %


1,956,167


8,603


1.76 %


2,019,715


8,683


1.72 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

336,125


1,431


1.70 %


374,560


1,715


1.83 %


384,717


1,761


1.83 %


386,468


1,753


1.81 %


388,755


1,762


1.81 %

FHLB stock, at cost

37,722


668


7.03 %


45,505


844


7.44 %


39,631


690


7.06 %


26,827


419


6.19 %


14,028


148


4.19 %

Other interest-earning deposits

59,433


915


6.11 %


38,912


594


6.12 %


30,774


423


5.50 %


9,990


153


5.99 %


253,192


1,295


2.00 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,405,249


152,488


4.51 %


13,384,064


144,822


4.34 %


13,251,930


135,732


4.15 %


13,105,979


128,618


3.89 %


13,156,256


119,352


3.60 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

974,074






861,853






869,566






877,121






896,663





Total assets

$   14,379,323






$   14,245,917






$   14,121,496






$   13,983,100






$   14,052,919





Liabilities and shareholders' equity:






























Interest-bearing liabilities:






























Savings deposits (g)

$  2,116,759


2,695


0.51 %


$  2,142,941


1,393


0.26 %


$  2,198,988


690


0.13 %


$  2,298,451


585


0.10 %


$  2,350,248


594


0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,569,229


4,086


0.63 %


2,469,666


1,648


0.27 %


2,612,883


951


0.15 %


2,718,360


509


0.07 %


2,794,338


360


0.05 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

2,112,228


6,772


1.27 %


2,221,713


6,113


1.10 %


2,408,582


4,403


0.74 %


2,512,892


1,310


0.21 %


2,620,850


692


0.10 %

Time deposits (g)

2,164,559


18,136


3.32 %


1,765,454


12,663


2.88 %


1,293,609


5,194


1.63 %


1,024,895


1,467


0.57 %


1,110,906


1,511


0.54 %

Borrowed funds (f)

643,518


7,937


4.89 %


837,358


10,202


4.89 %


740,218


7,938


4.35 %


451,369


3,967


3.49 %


127,073


239


0.75 %

Subordinated debt

114,045


1,148


4.03 %


113,958


1,148


4.03 %


113,870


1,148


4.03 %


113,783


1,148


4.04 %


113,695


1,149


4.04 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,466


2,456


7.42 %


129,401


2,280


6.97 %


129,335


2,152


6.66 %


129,271


1,823


5.52 %


129,207


1,322


4.00 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,849,804


43,230


1.74 %


9,680,491


35,447


1.47 %


9,497,485


22,476


0.96 %


9,249,021


10,809


0.46 %


9,246,317


5,867


0.25 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,757,091






2,820,928






2,889,973






3,039,000






3,093,490





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

257,141






224,508






235,213






229,794






209,486





Total liabilities

12,864,036






12,725,927






12,622,671






12,517,815






12,549,293





Shareholders' equity

1,515,287






1,519,990






1,498,825






1,465,285






1,503,626





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,379,323






$   14,245,917






$   14,121,496






$   13,983,100






$   14,052,919





Net interest income/Interest rate spread



109,258


2.77 %




109,375


2.87 %




113,256


3.19 %




117,809


3.43 %




113,485


3.35 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,555,445




3.23 %


$  3,703,573




3.28 %


$  3,754,445




3.47 %


$  3,856,958




3.57 %


$  3,909,939




3.42 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.36X






1.38X






1.40X






1.42X






1.42X



































(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 1.07%, 0.77%, 0.40%, 0.13%, and 0.11%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.40%, 1.02%, 0.54%, 0.18%, and 0.14%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.99%, 4.81%, 4.61%, 4.33%, and 4.05%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.52%, 1.61%, 1.61%, 1.59%, and 1.59%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.49%, 4.32%, 4.13%, 3.87%, and 3.58%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.75%, 2.85%, 3.17%, 3.41%, and 3.33%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.21%, 3.25%, 3.44%, 3.54%, and 3.40%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)


The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average
yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived
by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances
are calculated using daily averages.



Nine months ended September 30,


2023


2022


Average
balance


Interest


Avg.
yield/
cost (h)


Average
balance


Interest


Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets












Interest-earning assets:












Residential mortgage loans

$     3,485,130


97,090


3.71 %


$     3,162,758


82,282


3.47 %

Home equity loans

1,273,878


50,467


5.30 %


1,282,045


37,443


3.90 %

Consumer loans

2,119,717


66,977


4.22 %


1,887,843


47,588


3.37 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,857,555


117,074


5.48 %


2,918,940


95,813


4.33 %

Commercial loans

1,312,750


67,465


6.87 %


929,942


28,981


4.11 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,049,030


399,073


4.83 %


10,181,528


292,107


3.84 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,849,567


24,935


1.80 %


1,972,694


22,201


1.50 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

364,956


4,909


1.79 %


379,850


4,923


1.73 %

FHLB stock, at cost

40,945


2,202


7.19 %


13,776


311


3.02 %

Other interest-earning deposits

64,560


1,931


4.00 %


753,482


3,447


0.60 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,369,058


433,050


4.33 %


13,301,330


322,989


3.25 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

880,799






941,947

















Total assets

$   14,249,857






$   14,243,277

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Savings deposits (g)

$     2,163,564


4,777


0.30 %


$     2,348,944


1,758


0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,550,433


6,684


0.35 %


2,842,071


1,008


0.05 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

2,246,422


17,289


1.03 %


2,647,301


2,067


0.10 %

Time deposits (g)

1,733,428


35,993


2.78 %


1,207,444


5,416


0.60 %

Borrowed funds (f)

740,011


26,077


4.71 %


131,368


563


0.57 %

Subordinated debt

113,958


3,444


4.03 %


118,919


3,603


4.04 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,401


6,889


7.02 %


129,142


2,893


2.95 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,677,217


101,153


1.40 %


9,425,189


17,308


0.25 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,822,178






3,081,640





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

239,034






199,742

















Total liabilities

12,738,429






12,706,571

















Shareholders' equity

1,511,428






1,536,706

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,249,857






$   14,243,277

















Net interest income/Interest rate spread



331,897


2.93 %




305,681


3.00 %













Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,691,841




3.32 %


$     3,876,141




3.07 %













Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.38X






1.41X

















(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.75% and 0.11%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.00% and 0.15%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 4.81% and 3.82%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.58% and 1.51%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 4.31% and 3.23%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.91% and 2.98%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.29% and 3.05%, respectively.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-bancshares-inc-announces-third-quarter-2023-earnings-and-quarterly-dividend-301963611.html

SOURCE Northwest Bank; Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.