Universal Technical Institute Continues Execution of Growth and Diversification Strategy with Additional Program Expansions

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the transportation, skilled trades and energy division of Universal Technical Institute Inc., today continued to execute on its growth and diversification strategy with the announcement of additional program expansions of Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) in Avondale, Ariz.; Bloomfield, N.J.; and two California locations, Long Beach and Sacramento. The programs are expected to launch in late fiscal 2024 and early fiscal 2025. This follows the successful rollout of 13 new programs across eight campuses during its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. In addition, UTI expects to launch its Airframe and Powerplant Technician program at the UTI-Miramar campus by the end of 2023, following completion of the Federal Aviation Administration certification process.

"A major pillar of UTI Inc.'s growth and diversification strategy is to expand our programs across the existing campus footprint. At the UTI division, a key priority is to grow beyond the historical core automotive and diesel technician programs. Starting with welding—and followed by the eight programs with significant employer demand we obtained through last year's acquisition of MIAT College of Technology—we are repositioning the UTI division as a leading workforce solutions provider of skilled trades and energy education in fast-growing fields in addition to transportation," said Tracy Lorenz, President of the UTI division.

Added Troy Anderson, Chief Financial Officer of UTI Inc., "The UTI division's successful program expansion has been accomplished by optimizing our campus footprint and course offerings. This will provide the opportunity for more than 1,000 additional students to achieve credentials and have rewarding careers in in-demand fields."

The initial rollout of 13 programs included Airframe and Powerplant, Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR), Industrial Maintenance, Robotics & Automation, Welding, and Wind Power. Approximately 230 new students started in these programs during the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. The programs (and associated locations) are:

Airframe and Powerplant Technician: UTI Avondale and UTI Long Beach

HVACR Technician: UTI Austin and NASCAR Tech

Wind Turbine Technician and Industrial Maintenance Technician: UTI Lisle and UTI Rancho Cucamonga

Robotics and Automation: UTI Exton, UTI Lisle, NASCAR Tech and UTI Rancho Cucamonga

Welding: UTI Sacramento

