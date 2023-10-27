ATA Names 36 Professional Drivers as Finalists for 2024-2025 America's Road Team

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations released the list of 36 professional truck drivers named as finalists for the 2024-2025 America's Road Team.

"These men and women were selected as finalists for America's Road Team because they have outstanding safe driving records, share a passion for the trucking industry and are role models among their peers," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "We owe these professional drivers our gratitude, without them the American economy would come to a halt."

America's Road Team, a group of professional truck drivers with superior safety records, was created in 1986 to represent the trucking industry and is sponsored by Volvo Trucks. Captains, with support from their companies, dedicate a few days each month to attending industry events, speaking at schools, or meeting policymakers on behalf of the trucking industry.

The 36 finalists advance to the final round of the selection process, which will be held this January in Washington. A panel of evaluators, including industry officials and trucking news media representatives will judge the contenders on their knowledge of the trucking industry, dedication to safety, ability to communicate the industry's messages and overall safe driving record. The finalists – with a combined total of 81 million safe-driving miles and 1,035 years as professional truck drivers, are highway safety experts eager to share their experiences with the motoring public.

The newly chosen 2024-2025 America's Road Team will be announced on January 16, following a ceremony at ATA's Headquarters in Washington. New Captains, after receiving their signature navy blue America's Road Team blazer, will begin working to share the industry's message of safety, essentiality, and sustainability with the motoring public, media, business and community groups, public officials and their fellow truck drivers around the country.

Captains from previous teams continue to serve as ambassadors to the industry and are called upon frequently to participate in safety events, speaking appearances, and industry conferences.

"Being named a finalist for America's Road Team is a major achievement for professional truck drivers and ATA congratulates each of them for this accomplishment," said ATA Chief Operating Officer Sarah Rajtik. "America's Road Team will continue to serve as a voice for the industry, which benefits from their professionalism, dedication and safety as they educate the public on highway safety, the positive impact the trucking industry plays in our economy and why a career in professional truck driving is great."

This year's finalists hail from 20 different states, haul a diverse assortment of products and materials, and range from short haul drivers to over-the-road drivers operating in all the lower 48 states. The finalists represent a cross-section of the industry with experience ranging from six to 46 years as professional truck drivers with anywhere from 350,000 to 4 million safe driving miles.

The finalists are:

Mike Alpine, ABF Freight System Inc., Arizona

Ben Atkinson , ABF Freight System, Inc., Florida

Willie Baylor , FedEx Freight, Indiana

Terry Bennett , ABF Freight System Inc., Florida

Joe Busch , ABF Freight System Inc., Iowa

Perry Carter , Cargo Transporters Inc., North Carolina

Joseph Collins , FedEx Ground – Spartan Logistics, Minnesota

Robbie Cottrell , XPO, Virginia

Howard Crawford , United Parcel Service, North Carolina

Damon Evans , United Parcel Service, California

Orlando Fraley , FedEx Freight, Georgia

Dennis Hall , Tyson Foods Inc., Texas

Robert Hare , FedEx Freight, Virginia

Dave Hedicker, ABF Freight System Inc., Ohio

Lloyd Howell , TCW, Alabama

John Lemmons , United Parcel Service, Tennessee

Ronnie Mahan , FedEx Freight, Arkansas

Sean McClure , Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Utah

Rodney McNew , Groendyke Transport Inc., Texas

Mike Middleton , Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Tennessee

Pete Palczynski , Walmart Transportation, Illinois

Emily Plummer , Prime Inc., Missouri

Wayne Ponschke , United Parcel Service, California

Scott Post , FedEx Ground – Spartan Logistics, Minnesota

John Antoine Sadler , Walmart Transportation, North Carolina

Gary Schmidt , Jacobson Transport & Cliff Viessman Inc., Minnesota

Brian Sheehan , CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., Indiana

Molly Shultz , TransLand, Missouri

Anthony Tirone , Walmart Transportation, Florida

Chevelle Walker , Werner Enterprises, Florida

Bernard Wanyo , United Parcel Service, Pennsylvania

Thomas Warters , Penske Logistics, Florida

Mike Whitehead , FedEx Freight, South Dakota

James "Gragg" Wilson, United Parcel Service, Nevada

Ryan Ybarra , United Parcel Service, California

David Young , FedEx Freight, North Carolina

America's Road Team, sponsored by Volvo Trucks, is a national public outreach program led by a small group of professional truck drivers who share superior driving skills, remarkable safety records and a strong desire to spread the word about safety on the highway. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

