ASU's W. P. Carey School inducts its 2023 Hall of Fame class

Five business leaders from diverse organizations have joined the list of honored school alums since the inaugural event in 1977.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five top business leaders were honored for their contributions to the global economy when they were inducted into Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business Alumni Hall of Fame this month. The new inductees include finance executives, a real estate innovator, a serial entrepreneur, and the head of a leading international manufacturer of specialty and green chemicals. They join an elite group of previous honorees from such diverse organizations as Pepsi-Cola, JPMorgan Chase, the American Lung Association, and Sony Pictures. The 46th induction ceremony for the new class took place on Oct. 26 as part of the school's 20th anniversary celebration of the naming gift from the W. P. Carey Foundation.

"Honoring the new Alumni Hall of Fame inductees is a privilege; they are exceptional leaders and individuals who have each embarked on unique journeys to incredible success" said Ohad Kadan, Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business. "As members of a celebrated group of 105 Hall of Fame inductees, they demonstrate the enduring impact of alumni who have made significant contributions to their professions, the community, and the W. P. Carey School of Business."

The 2023 W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame inductees are:

Frederick Van Etten (BS Business Administration '77) boasts a remarkable 40-year career in the equipment finance industry. As the president of Midland Equipment Finance, a division of Midland States Bank, he has been instrumental in financing billions of dollars of equipment for commercial and industrial users, contributing significantly to the growth of the U.S. gross domestic product. His leadership and expertise have earned him recognition from the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association. In the past, Van Etten lobbied members of Congress on matters involving the Equipment Finance Industry. Throughout his career, he has founded and co-founded four successful companies, taking one public in an initial public offering in 1997 before selling it to American Express in 2001. He was honored in the Sun Devil 100 Class of 2022 by the ASU Alumni Association.

Chuck Michaels (BS Finance '83) is a seasoned financial professional with almost four decades of experience advising individuals and families on asset allocation and wealth preservation strategies. He recently retired as vice president of the Private Wealth Management Division at Goldman Sachs in San Francisco after a successful 37-year career. He is also a dedicated member of the Board of Trustees of Arizona State University and, along with his wife, Chris, endowed the Charles and Christine Michaels undergraduate scholarship program at ASU 20 years ago. From humble beginnings, the scholarship program has grown significantly, and today, they are proud to assist more than 30 undergraduates every year with financial and mentoring support.

Dallas Tanner (BS Finance '05, MRED '07) is the founder and CEO of Invitation Homes, a leading single-family rental industry pioneer. With over 20 years of real estate experience, he founded Treehouse Group in 2005, where he privately sourced funds for platform investments in single-family homes, multifamily properties, manufactured housing, residential land, bridge financing, and property management. Tanner is a board member of Roots Management, a 40,000-plus manufactured housing platform operating in 22 states, and a member of several policy advisory boards, including the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies and the Real Estate Roundtable. He's a Henry Crown Fellow and a founding member of W. P. Carey's Real Estate Advisory Board.

Ning Zhang (DBA '15), who is the founder of Shanghai Red Avenue Chemical Co. Ltd. and chairman of the board of Red Avenue New Materials Group Co. Ltd., is a leader of innovative development, a practitioner of national strategy, a pioneer of circular economy, and a giver of social welfare. With over 20 years of experience in high-end phenolic resins, she has expanded Red Avenue New Material's business scope to include special materials for automobiles/tires, biodegradable materials, and electronic materials. She has also established a national laboratory and research and development innovation center in Beijing and Shanghai and built production bases with international standards in multiple countries. Her strategic acquisition of Kehua Microelectronics and Beixu Electronics marks a breakthrough in China's chip industry. Additionally, her cooperation with chemical giant BASF to develop biodegradable materials demonstrates her commitment to sustainable development. Zhang is also the founder and honorary chairman of Red Avenue Foundation, which focuses on sustainable development, education, health care, and other fields, supporting over 100 charity projects and benefiting millions.

Young Alumni Inductee

Josh Elizetxe (BS Computer Information Systems '13) is a serial entrepreneur, innovator, and investor who aims to make a difference by spreading knowledge and creating opportunities. As the chairman of Snow Oral Care, he bootstrapped the teeth-whitening company in his early 20s to an incredible $100 million in sales. With an impressive investment portfolio in multiple industries, as well as MyMCAFund.com and MyAffordableLiving.com, his impact on the business world is undeniable. He is also the founder of numerous other companies, including Frost Smile Care, Dealflow Brokerage, Giving Society, and most recently, in partnership with La La Anthony, one of the fastest-growing hair care brands online, INALA. He is a mentor and trustee of the Fleischer Scholars Foundation.

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 100 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alums in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

