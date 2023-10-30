EFFICIENCY MEETS SAFETY: CHEMTREC® INTRODUCES SAFETY DATA SHEET AUTHORING SERVICE TO SIMPLIFY COMPLIANCE

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMTREC, the leading provider of emergency response information for hazardous materials incidents, proudly introduces its new comprehensive Safety Data Sheet (SDS) Authoring service.

As a business that handles emergency responses for hazardous chemicals and materials, we understand firsthand that SDS are not just documents – they are critical tools utilized for the safety of its reading audience and its environmental surroundings, as well as maintaining regulatory compliance. Designed to simplify and streamline the SDS creation process, CHEMTREC's new offering combines specialized knowledge, a commitment to quality assurance, and dedication to compliance.

"We have gradually introduced our SDS Authoring service to our existing customer base and the response has been overwhelmingly positive with 100% of surveyed respondents awarding top ratings for quality, delivery time, and overall experience," stated Andrew H. LaVanway, Chief Executive of CHEMTREC. "Not only can we deliver top-tier SDSs, but we can support a diverse range of languages, safeguarding compliance with the most rigorous regulations across numerous global jurisdictions."

At the heart of CHEMTREC's SDS Authoring services is a team of Certified SDS Registered Professional (SDSRP) specialists. They possess an in-depth understanding of the complex regulatory landscape and employ specialized quality and compliance standards to help meet the highest industry standards.

"It's one thing to read about hypothetical situations during research and trainings as an SDS author, but it's another to witness firsthand the types of calls that come into CHEMTREC every day for spills and exposure incidents and how much the SDS is relied upon for mitigating the situation. It really puts emphasis on how accuracy and precision are key, and how lack thereof can put the safety of someone's life and surroundings in danger," said Katie Lavender, SDS Authoring Manager at CHEMTREC. "With that being said, with every SDS authoring request we receive here at CHEMTREC, we understand the importance of how each of the 16 sections matter to someone. Our goal is not to simply author a compliant SDS, but to provide the most reliable and precise one that all users of the supply chain will benefit from."

Staying up to date with the latest global regulatory requirements is vital for maintaining workplace safety. CHEMTREC offers an ongoing maintenance program that keeps your SDS current with the ever-evolving regulatory landscape and incorporates the latest safety information. This proactive approach gives you peace of mind, knowing that your SDS remains compliant and up to date.

CHEMTREC also understands the significance of maintaining a consistent brand image, allowing customers to completely customize their SDS. You can incorporate your company's branding and information, including your logo and color scheme. This tailored approach ensures that your SDS align with your overall corporate identity, helping enhance brand recognition.

If you are interested in learning more about CHEMTREC's SDS Authoring services and streamlining your SDS creation process while delivering quality, compliance, and cost-effectiveness, please visit https://www.chemtrec.com/sds-authoring.

About CHEMTREC

With over 50 years of experience, CHEMTREC's world-leading call center operates on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, providing emergency response information wherever hazardous materials are manufactured, stored, transported, or used. Operating globally, CHEMTREC has offices and partners in major regions and on-the-ground knowledge of local regulations, understanding of local nuances, and appreciation of cultural sensitivities. CHEMTREC offers a suite of services including emergency response, safety data sheet solutions, hazmat training, consulting solutions, incident reporting, and lithium battery compliance. CHEMTREC is proud to contribute to the practice of safe handling and transportation of hazardous materials throughout the supply chain. CHEMTREC, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Chemistry Council, Inc.

About The American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the multibillion-dollar business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products, technologies and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health, safety and security performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy addressing major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. ACC members and chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development, and are advancing products, processes, and technologies to address climate change, enhance air and water quality, and progress toward a more sustainable, circular economy.

