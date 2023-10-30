HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. TO HOLD ANALYST DAY ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2023

CLEVELAND, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced today that it will hold an Analyst Day for institutional investors and equity analysts on Thursday, November 16th, starting at 9:00 am EST in the Convene Meeting Space located at 530 Fifth Avenue, New York City. The meeting, hosted by CEO Rajiv K. Prasad, will feature presentations by members of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's senior management team.

The Company will simultaneously webcast the meeting with synchronized slides for public accessibility. In addition to management presentations, the Company will hold a Question-and-Answer session at the end of the presentations. Those unable to attend in person can listen and follow along on the webcast, which begins at 9:00 am EST and should conclude no later than 12:00 pm EST. You can access the live webcast of the presentation on Hyster-Yale's Investor Relations website at https://www.hyster-yale.com/investors at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling) (PRNewswire)

