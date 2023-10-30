Independence Blue Cross will continue to offer comprehensive health care coverage and strongest network in the region

Open Enrollment for individual and family health plans begins November 1

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Enrollment for individual consumers begins Wednesday, November 1. For individuals and families looking for health care coverage in 2024, Independence Blue Cross (IBX) will continue to offer a variety of health plans with comprehensive health care coverage and access to quality care.

(PRNewsfoto/Independence Health Group) (PRNewswire)

The enrollment period for health care coverage that begins January 1, 2024, is November 1, 2023, to December 15, 2023. The enrollment period for coverage beginning February 1, 2024 extends from December 16, 2023 to January 15, 2024. Open Enrollment is the one time each year that individuals and families can enroll in or change their health plan — outside of experiencing a qualifying health event — if they want health care coverage for 2024. These health plans are available on Pennsylvania's state-based health insurance exchange, Pennie, or by purchasing a health plan directly from IBX.

"As the region's hometown insurer, Independence Blue Cross has been a pillar in the community for 85 years," said Brett Mayfield, senior vice president and local market president for Independence Blue Cross. "We're also the only insurer in the region that has offered individual health plans every year since the health insurance marketplace opened. Our members in southeastern Pennsylvania know they can count on us when they carry an Independence Blue Cross card."

Affordability and Tax Credit Availability

While IBX is the only health insurer in the region with rate decreases on average for 2024, some members may experience rate increases due to the reduced tax credits available in the region. IBX remains committed to providing a wide range of health plans that offer comprehensive health care coverage and the strongest network for quality health care in the region. Pennsylvanians who do not have health care coverage through an employer or government program may qualify for the expanded premium tax credits to lower their monthly premiums for 2024. Individual consumers in Pennsylvania must review their health plan options and enroll on Pennie before January 15, 2024, to qualify for tax credits.

For those who have not applied in the past, IBX is recommending consumers take a look to see if they are eligible for tax credits for the first time. The website includes a subsidy calculator to help consumers determine if they are eligible for financial assistance to lower their monthly health plan premium. The final determination of tax credit or premium subsidy eligibility will be made by Pennie.

New for 2024, Independence Blue Cross Dental

For 2024 IBX announces the launch of our Independence Blue Cross Dental. The company developed a new portfolio of dental plans with low out-of-pocket expenses, discounts on dental services, and affordable monthly premiums.

"We are continuously improving our products and services to provide comprehensive benefits tailored to meet the unique needs of our members. Individual and families want fully integrated medical and dental plans, and we know this is the right choice," explained Mayfield.

Members will have the same benefits they have today and access to a large network of dental providers. Consumers can purchase dental plans through Pennie by purchasing a health plan directly from IBX.

Comprehensive Health Plans that Support Whole Person Health In 2024, IBX will continue to offer health plan options with access to the most doctors and hospitals in the Philadelphia five-county region.

Every IBX health plan provides lower out-of-pocket costs for virtual visits with in-network doctors and behavioral health providers using telehealth. Additionally, members have access to $0 unlimited virtual care visits for primary care, behavioral health, and dermatology services through Teladoc*.

For many additional services, members will pay $0 out-of-pocket, including preventive care like annual check-ups, cancer screenings, and immunizations, as well as nutritional counseling. IBX health plans also reward members up to $300 for healthy behaviors, such as visiting their doctor or signing up for tips and reminders to help improve their overall health.

IBX is adding services to the 2024 health plans, including the Teladoc Diabetes and Hypertension Management programs where eligible members receive personalized lessons, free unlimited strips, glucose alerts, and more. IBX members also receive valuable services like access to Registered Nurse Health Coaches 24/7, digital weight management programming through Wondr, and family planning apps for each stage of the parenthood journey through Ovia at no additional cost.

Important Dates to Remember

November 1, 2023 Open enrollment begins for individuals not eligible for health care coverage through an employer or government program. November 30, 2023 Deadline to renew an Independence Blue Cross health plan to ensure members receive their ID cards by January 1, 2024. December 15, 2023 Deadline to enroll in a health plan for health care coverage effective January 1, 2024. January 15, 2024 Open Enrollment ends. This is the final day individuals can enroll in health care coverage for 2024.

How to Sign Up for Health Care Coverage

On the telephone

IBX-licensed agents are available by telephone at 1-888-475-6206 (TTY: 711) to answer questions and help consumers enroll in health care coverage from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except major holidays.



Online

Consumers can visit ibx.com to find the health insurance that is right for them and enroll in a health plan directly with IBX. The state-based exchange, pennie.com, is the only place consumers can enroll in health plans with financial assistance, and Pennie will make the final determination for tax credit or premium subsidy eligibility.

In person

Consumers can visit Independence LIVE on the second floor of 1919 Market Street in Philadelphia to meet with a licensed agent and enroll in a 2024 health plan, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except major holidays.

For Spanish-speaking consumers, IBX has licensed Spanish-speaking sales agents available by phone at 1-844-315-4884. There is also an easy-to-use Spanish-language website at ibx.com/mas.

*Teladoc is an independent company.

^Cost-sharing may apply for Catastrophic and HSA-qualified health plans.

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, X, (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Contact:

Josh Arnold

484-919-6946 (Cell)

Joshua.Arnold@ibx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Independence Blue Cross