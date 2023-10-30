Kyndryl Introduces Experience Management as a Service to Help Customers Monitor, Measure and Achieve Business Outcomes

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced availability of Kyndryl Experience Management as a Service, an end-to-end digital workplace capability that helps customers effectively plan, implement and derive tangible business outcomes from their technology services.

Kyndryl's new Experience Management services leverage the design-led collaboration of Kyndryl Vital, know-how and expertise of Kyndryl Consult and integrated AIOps and automation of Kyndryl Bridge to provide customers a seamless approach to envisioning, designing, adopting, managing and continuously optimizing their technology environments.

"The one-size-fits all approach to managing and measuring digital workplace experiences for customers no longer meets the needs of today's complex and dynamic digital businesses," said Ivan Dopplé, Kyndryl Senior Vice President, Global Digital Workplace Services Practice. "Customers want a flexible approach that is tailored to their requirements and improves their ability to manage, measure and derive value from the technology services they rely upon to achieve their business objectives."

Kyndryl's versatile Experience Management as a Service approach utilizes a differentiated model that is more dynamic than standardized competitive offerings because it provides customers greater freedom of choice via a modular implementation model, rather than locking them into a pre-packaged solution.

"As organizations deal with a wave of new cloud and AI-enabled workplace capabilities, many are unsure how to derive and document the most value implementing these advanced solutions," said Amy Loomis, Research Vice President, Future of Work, IDC. "Kyndryl's approach to measuring and monitoring the digital employee experience provides companies a direct understanding of how new technologies improve productivity, employee engagement and bottom-line growth."

The new Experience Management capability was conceived and created using learning and know-how that Kyndryl digital workplace experts gained through many successful transformative projects with global customers -- such as leading marketing data and analytics company Kantar – who have chosen Kyndryl to enhance and empower their employee experiences.

Kyndryl is ready to meet customers where they are on their digital observability journey and can address their individual needs by implementing Experience Level Agreements (XLAs) that provide greater insight into how technology services are impacting an organization's business objectives.

Kyndryl Vital and Kyndryl Consult experts are available and ready to begin helping customers co-create the right design and architecture for their business; select services tailored to their specific requirements; and rapidly benchmark, recalibrate and deploy new capabilities based on changing requirements.

