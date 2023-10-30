PetMeds® Announces Its Second Quarter Financial Results

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)("PetMeds" or "Company"), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, today announced its financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Quarterly Highlights
- Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, were $71.0 million, compared to $65.4 million for the second quarter in the prior year, an increase of 9% year over year. The current quarter includes the results from the recent acquisition of PCRx.
- PetMeds reported an increase in new customers of 25% year over year for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of new customer growth. This includes new customers from the PetCareRx acquisition.
- Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $70 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share. This compares to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share, for the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $3.2 million for the current year quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of 55%. The decrease was due to incremental G&A in part due to the acquisition as well as strategic investments in PetMeds legacy third party expenses and net advertising expenses partially offset by increased gross profit and other income.
"We are excited to see the business continue to positively evolve into a recurring revenue business driven by our AutoShip & Save and PetPlus programs, which represented 51% of revenue during the quarter, up from 39% at the same time last year," said Matt Hulett, CEO and President. "PetMeds is focused on integrating and executing our newly acquired partnerships and assets to provide more value to our customers, which will also help strengthen our positioning in the pet health space, including our core PetMeds medication customer base."
Capital Allocation
The Board of Directors and management have made a decision to suspend the quarterly dividend. This will allow the Company to invest directly in the business with a focus on organic and inorganic growth initiatives.The declaration and payment of future dividends, if any, is discretionary and will be subject to the determination by the Board of Directors.
Discussing the updated capital allocation strategy, Mr. Hulett stated, "Today's announced change in capital allocation follows a thorough and detailed analysis by our Board of Directors along with the management team. By suspending the quarterly dividend, we have the opportunity to invest the company's cash flow in projects and initiatives that we believe will yield higher returns. The pet care industry continues to grow and evolve and we believe we have opportunities to take advantage of that growth and drive higher returns to our shareholders."
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.
Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, providing prescription and non-prescription medications, food, supplements, supplies and vet services for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at www.petmeds.com.
This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such "forward-looking" statements are set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023. The Company's future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Qs and its Annual Reports on Form 10-K.
PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
September 30,
March 31,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 53,471
$ 104,086
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $44 and $35,
2,174
1,740
Inventories - finished goods
18,902
19,023
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,656
4,719
Prepaid income taxes
1,457
1,883
Total current assets
85,660
131,451
Noncurrent assets:
Property and equipment, net
26,968
26,178
Intangible and other assets, net
17,181
5,860
Goodwill
22,451
–
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
1,826
–
Deferred tax assets, net
5,185
628
Total noncurrent assets
73,611
32,666
Total assets
$ 159,271
$ 164,117
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 25,379
$ 25,208
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
10,986
11,289
Current lease liabilities
757
–
Deferred revenue
3,573
–
Total current liabilities
40,695
36,497
Long-term lease liabilities
1,080
–
Other long-term liabilities
3,825
3,825
Total liabilities
45,600
40,322
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,500 convertible
9
9
Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 21,147,006 and
21
21
Additional paid-in capital
21,765
18,277
Retained earnings
91,876
105,488
Total shareholders' equity
113,671
123,795
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 159,271
$ 164,117
PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales
$ 70,999
$ 65,394
$ 149,243
$ 135,581
Cost of sales
50,937
46,943
106,655
97,187
Gross profit
20,062
18,451
42,588
38,394
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
13,278
10,753
28,989
20,104
Advertising
5,512
3,879
12,777
10,228
Depreciation and amortization
1,713
858
3,391
1,611
Total operating expenses
20,503
15,490
45,157
31,943
(Loss) income from operations
(441)
2,961
(2,569)
6,451
Other income:
Interest income, net
570
388
1,190
505
Other, net
254
261
760
459
Total other income
824
649
1,950
964
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
383
3,610
(619)
7,415
Provision for income taxes
453
1,031
338
2,061
Net (loss) income
$ (70)
$ 2,579
$ (957)
$ 5,354
Net (loss) income per common share:
Basic
$ (0.00)
$ 0.13
$ (0.05)
$ 0.26
Diluted
$ (0.00)
$ 0.13
$ (0.05)
$ 0.26
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
20,382,979
20,261,114
20,357,752
20,234,904
Diluted
20,382,979
20,343,980
20,357,752
20,317,522
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.30
$ 0.30
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$ (957)
$ 5,354
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
3,391
1,611
Share based compensation
3,489
3,217
Deferred income taxes
(81)
(389)
Bad debt expense
36
66
(Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in operating
Accounts receivable
(345)
257
Inventories - finished goods
3,237
(1,567)
Prepaid income taxes
426
86
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,516)
(597)
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
394
–
Accounts payable
(5,542)
(3,520)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(943)
590
Lease liabilities
(383)
–
Deferred revenue
579
–
Income taxes payable
–
–
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$ (215)
$ 5,108
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of minority interest investment in Vetster
–
(5,000)
Acquisition of PetCareRx, net of cash acquired
(35,859)
–
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,137)
(2,336)
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (37,996)
$ (7,336)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(12,404)
(12,306)
Net cash used in financing activities
$ (12,404)
$ (12,306)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(50,615)
(14,534)
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period
104,086
111,080
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period
$ 53,471
$ 96,546
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$ –
$ 2,560
Dividends payable in accrued expenses
$ 1,513
$ 856
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors and the market with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed (see below) adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income excluding share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; income tax provision; interest income (expense); and other non-operational expenses. We have provided reconciliations below of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
We have included adjusted EBITDA, herein, because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors.
We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization from our adjusted EBITDA because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision and interest income (expense), as neither are components of our core business operations. We also believe that it is useful to exclude other expenses, including the investment banking fee related to the Vetster partnership, acquisition costs related to PetCareRx, employee severance and estimated state sales tax accrual as these items are not indicative of our ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, and these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect transaction related costs and other items which are either not representative of our underlying operations or are incremental costs that result from an actual or planned transaction and include litigation matters, integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-operating expenses including the employee severance which reduces cash available to us;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain expenses including the estimated state sales tax accrual which reduces cash available to us.
- Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces the measures usefulness as comparative measures.
Because of these and other limitations, adjusted EBITDA should only be considered as supplemental to, and alongside with other GAAP based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, net margin, and our other GAAP results.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
PetMed Express, Inc.
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except percentages)
September
September
$
Change
%
Change
Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Net (loss) income
$ (70)
$ 2,579
$ (2,649)
(103) %
Add (subtract):
Share-based Compensation
$ 1,729
$ 1,682
$ 47
3 %
Income Taxes
$ 453
$ 1,031
$ (578)
(56) %
Depreciation and Amortization
$ 1,713
$ 858
$ 855
100 %
Interest Income, net
$ (570)
$ (388)
$ (182)
47 %
Acquisition/Partnership Transactions and Other Items
$ 168
$ –
$ 168
n/m
Employee Severance
$ 15
$ 364
$ (349)
(96) %
State Sales Tax Accrual
$ (268)
$ 925
$ (1,193)
(129) %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 3,170
$ 7,051
$ (3,881)
(55) %
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except percentages)
September
September
$
Change
%
Change
Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Net (loss) income
$ (957)
$ 5,354
$ (6,311)
(118) %
Add (subtract):
Share-based Compensation
$ 3,489
$ 3,218
$ 271
8 %
Income Taxes
$ 338
$ 2,061
$ (1,723)
(84) %
Depreciation and Amortization
$ 3,391
$ 1,611
$ 1,780
110 %
Interest Income, net
$ (1,190)
$ (505)
$ (685)
136 %
Acquisition/Partnership Transactions and Other Items
$ 1,294
$ 355
$ 939
265 %
Employee Severance
$ 408
$ 364
$ 44
12 %
State Sales Tax Accrual
$ (268)
$ 925
$ (1,193)
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 6,505
$ 13,383
$ (6,878)
(51) %
