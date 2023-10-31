The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Atrium Health Levine Cancer

Atrium Health Levine Cancer, which includes Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions and research consortia committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition, announced today that Atrium Health Levine Cancer, an integrated cancer program that unites cancer services at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA).

Atrium Health Levine Cancer represents the largest cancer program in the Carolinas and is one of the largest programs in the Southeast. The combined program cares for over 35,000 new patients annually, providing access to the most novel therapies and robust survivorship and cancer rehabilitation programs, along with expanded access to clinical trials through Wake Forest University School of Medicine that advance scientific discoveries to make a positive impact in the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer.

The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers and research consortia across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. POA members are uniquely positioned to leverage Caris' highly sophisticated AI bioinformatics and machine learning capabilities across the company's massive clinico-genomic database to enable innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

"We are delighted to join the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance and its growing research network," said Ruben A. Mesa, MD, FACP, President of Atrium Health Levine Cancer and Executive Director of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center. "We look forward to working alongside investigators and researchers across the network to advance precision oncology research and improve the lives of patients with cancer."

"We are thrilled to welcome Atrium Health Levine Cancer, which combines Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer with legacy POA member Levine Cancer Institute, to the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance," said Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP, Chairman of the POA. "We share the same vision and philosophy of their clinicians and investigators to advance precision oncology research through collaboration, big data, clinical trials, and molecular profiling."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 89 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to the most comprehensive clinico-genomic database in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next-generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

