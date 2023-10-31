Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is an Industry Anchor Partner of the Infrastructure Funded Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub

DOVER, Del., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) continues to advance the lower-carbon economy transition as an industry anchor partner with the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2™). The Department of Energy (DOE) announced on Oct. 13 that the MACH2™ was one of seven regional hydrogen hubs selected to receive an allocated share of the $7 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to accelerate the market for hydrogen in the United States.

(PRNewswire)

"Chesapeake Utilities is an essential partner of the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub," said Collin O'Mara, board chair of the MACH2™. "We look forward to working collaboratively with our partners on projects to produce and deploy green hydrogen that will advance both our environmental and economic goals and further position our region as a national leader in the clean energy economy."

"We are honored to be an active member of the MACH2™ partnership, which will channel substantial resources into our region for advancing hydrogen projects. Being an active and engaged partner in MACH2™ underscores our unwavering dedication to the local communities and customers that we serve, as we actively work to advance affordable and realistic environmentally responsible solutions that further reduce carbon emissions," said Shane Breakie, vice president, sustainability and organic growth, Chesapeake Utilities.

MACH2™, which is a collaborative effort comprised of industrial, governmental and educational institutions representing Delaware, southern New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania, was selected to receive up to $750 million in funding from the DOE's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations. The hub's focus will encompass the hydrogen value stream from production to end use through four main areas: training, infrastructure, reducing emissions and job creation.

Chesapeake Utilities' role within MACH2™ will touch all four areas of investment and growth. As a hydrogen innovator, Chesapeake Utilities has proposed to potentially produce hydrogen and deliver it to the transportation sector, further advancing the Company's commitment to continuing to help our customers to reduce emissions by providing lower-carbon alternative fuel options, such as compressed natural gas/renewable natural gas, propane autogas and now hydrogen. With its Safety Town facility in Dover, the Company also will play a key role in safety and workforce training.

The abundance of existing infrastructure and ready access to feedstock resources in the Mid-Atlantic region will reduce overall hydrogen delivery costs, giving MACH2™ a clear advantage and an opportunity to further attract investments in new demand segments and hub regions. Furthermore, given the high concentration of hard-to-decarbonize industries within the region, MACH2™ envisions growth potential for hydrogen both in supply and demand.

About MACH2™

MACH2™ plans to unlock hydrogen-driven decarbonization in the Mid-Atlantic while repurposing historic oil infrastructure and using existing rights-of-way. Current plans include developing renewable hydrogen production facilities from renewable and nuclear electricity using both established and innovative electrolyzer technologies, reducing costs and driving further technology adoption. This hydrogen hub anticipates creating 20,800 direct jobs — 14,400 in construction jobs and 6,400 permanent jobs. For more information, visit https://mach-2.com/.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications

419-314-1233

bpatterson@chpk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation