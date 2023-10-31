Datacolor® Acquires Business Operations of Illuminati Instrument Corporation, Expands Color Management Offering to Photographers and Videographers

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Illuminati Instrument Corporation, creator of wireless light and color meters for photography and videography. This acquisition enables Datacolor to expand its portfolio of color tools for creative professionals.

Based in Santa Clara, California, Illuminati Instrument Corporation produces highly accurate, Bluetooth-connected light and color meters, allowing photographers and videographers to deliver the correct exposure and color temperature for any lighting condition.

"We're excited to add Illuminati Instrument Corporation's innovative light and color meters to the Datacolor portfolio," said Albert Busch, Datacolor president and CEO. "These meters perfectly complement our Spyder family of color calibration solutions. With Illuminati's technology, we will further expand our end-to-end workflow solutions for photographers and videographers seeking true-to-life color."

"When we created Illuminati Instrument Corporation, our goal was to develop easy-to-use tools that help photographers and videographers master color and light," said Michael Okincha, founder of Illuminati Instrument Corporation. "With Datacolor's resources, we can get our products into the hands of more creators so they can produce exceptional color-accurate images and videos."

Datacolor plans to fully integrate the acquired products in its product line-up during the coming months.

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate colors of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right colors for more than 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive and plastics, as well as photography, design and videography. For more information, visit: www.datacolor.com.

About Illuminati Instrument Corporation

Illuminati Instrument Corporation produces wireless color and light measurement tools for photographers and videographers seeking precise light management. Their highly rated IM150 Light and Color meter connects to iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth to help creators optimize camera settings and lighting. Illuminati Instrument Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

