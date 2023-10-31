Frazier Life Sciences Announces Addition of Veteran Drug Developer and Entrepreneur to Team

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier Life Sciences (FLS) is excited to introduce Scott Wasserman, M.D. as the latest member of its venture partners team, bringing more than two decades of expertise in drug development across diverse therapeutic areas. With a track record of over 30 new company launches, FLS has demonstrated its extensive experience in company creation and ability to integrate venture partners and resident entrepreneurs into FLS companies.

"To deliver vital medicines to those in need, it's crucial to collaborate with individuals who have a proven track record and an enduring dedication," emphasized Jamie Topper, M.D., Ph.D., managing partner at FLS. "Scott's proficiency and unwavering commitment to scientific rigor in drug development perfectly complements Frazier Life Sciences' data-driven methodology, underscoring our aligned missions."

Dr. Wasserman was most recently the CEO of Latigo Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company developing non-opioid, small molecules for pain. He co-founded the company in 2019 and grew it from a concept to a fully integrated drug discovery company.

Prior to Latigo, Dr. Wasserman spent nearly 15 years at Amgen, working his way up through the Global Development organization to become the vice president, Therapeutic Area Head for Bone, Cardiovascular, Metabolic, and Neuroscience. During his tenure, he oversaw the clinical development of a portfolio of assets that leveraged diverse modalities, including small molecules, recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies and oligonucleotides for indications ranging from heart failure, dyslipidemias, obesity, anemia, fracture healing to Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Wasserman was Amgen's first cardiologist and built the company's cardiovascular and metabolic portfolios and teams. He led the development and global approvals of Repatha® for low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol reduction and the prevention of heart attack and stroke; contributed to the US approval of Corlanor® for chronic heart failure; managed the team responsible for the US approval of Aimovig® for migraines; and was instrumental in the development and FDA approval of Evenity® for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture.

"I'm delighted to join Frazier Life Sciences and contribute to the company's proven approach to venture creation," remarks Scott Wasserman, M.D., venture partner at FLS. "Their steadfast commitment to scientific rigor, combined with a collaborative and supportive environment, in my opinion, sets Frazier Life Sciences apart in the industry. I look forward to working with them in the advancement of important medicines for patients."

"We are excited to welcome Scott as a venture partner at Frazier Life Sciences. His extensive background in both company creation and pharmaceutical drug development brings invaluable expertise as we push the boundaries of innovation. Scott's inclusion further bolsters our capabilities in driving progress and expanding our footprint in the field," added Patrick Heron, managing partner at FLS.

Frazier Life Sciences invests globally in private and publicly-traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Frazier Life Sciences' funds comprise over $3.3 billion in capital raised, including venture funds focusing on company creation and private companies, and a public fund focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2005, over 60 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by Frazier, have completed IPOs or M&As. The Frazier Life Sciences team consists of over 40 professionals with deep expertise in biopharmaceuticals, primarily located in Menlo Park, Calif. (headquarters), San Diego, Seattle, Boston, New York and London.

