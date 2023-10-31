Kaiser Permanente Names New Mid-Atlantic Regional President

Israel Rocha Returns to DC with 20 Years of Experience Leading Integrated Public Health Systems

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has announced that Israel Rocha has been named regional president of the health system's Mid-Atlantic region. Rocha will officially begin his role with Kaiser Permanente on December 4. In this role, he will be responsible for Kaiser Permanente's performance and overall success in the region. Rocha will lead the organization's focus on providing integrated, high-quality health care and coverage in partnership with the executive medical director for the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group.

Kaiser Permanente currently provides care and coverage for more than 835,000 members in the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Rocha joins Kaiser Permanente from Cook County Health System in Illinois – the third largest public health care system in the nation – where he served as CEO since 2020. Cook County Health's complex system includes two hospitals, a Level 1 acute care trauma center, an extensive ambulatory network, a public health department, a correctional health division, and a Medicaid plan with more than 400,000 members. Prior to Cook County Health, Rocha held executive leadership roles at NYC Health + Hospitals Elmhurst and Queens hospitals and Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System in Texas. He began his career working in Washington, DC for Texas Congressman Rubin Hinojosa (D-15).

"Israel is an accomplished leader with more than 20 years of experience leading integrated public health systems in two of the nation's largest cities," said Kim Horn, Executive Vice President/Group President, Markets Outside of California for Kaiser Permanente. "He brings a unique and extensive combination of experiences across health care, insurance, government, public health, and public policy to his new role in the Mid-Atlantic region. We are confident that Israel's innovative and community-centered focus will benefit our members and the communities we serve in the region."

Rocha currently serves on the Board of Directors for America's Essential Hospitals and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Illinois Hospital Association. He has also held positions on regional policy boards for the American Hospital Association in both New York and Illinois. Rocha holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the Wagner School of Public Service at New York University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Environmental Science from Columbia University in New York.

Rocha has had a deep commitment to social justice and health equity throughout his career. In 2021 he launched the Office of Equity and Inclusion at Cook County Health and was named by the Lown Institute the #1 most racially inclusive hospital in Illinois and #2 most racially inclusive hospital in the US.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, visit www.kp.org.

