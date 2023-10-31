ROCKFORD FOSGATE ENHANCES ADVENTURE WITH ALL-NEW COMPLETE AUDIO SYSTEMS FOR JEEP WRANGLER AND GLADIATOR

Available for select 2018-2023 Jeep Wrangler, and 2020+ Jeep Gladiator models, the Rockford Fosgate sound systems deliver storied sound in a complete plug-and-play package

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio, announced the launch of its latest all-inclusive audio kits for select Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models. Purpose built for not only the elements but also for the demands of the most discerning Jeep enthusiasts, combining expansive performance with refined factory fitment.

Rockford Fosgate Audio Kit for Jeep Wrangler. (PRNewswire)

It's where sound meets adventure, the Jeep Audio Kits are the natural evolution in our "everything in the box" approach

Continuing to evolve product offerings and solutions for premium audio systems, the Rockford Fosgate Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Audio Systems deliver industry leading performance. With both kits featuring two subwoofers, front and overhead coaxial speakers, front tweeter, precisely tuned DSP, and two vehicle specific pre-tuned amplifiers, delivering a total of 1800 watts, ensure that these kits offer best-in-class performance.

"It's where sound meets adventure, the new Jeep Audio Systems are the natural evolution in our "everything in the box" systems approach, a concept that will deliver us into the future of mobile audio. Providing the best possible sonic experience, with a factory fit and finish, put the all new, all inclusive kits at the apex of our vehicle specific system solutions. We have decades of experience in curating the Rockford Fosgate sonic signature and the Wrangler and Gladiator Jeep systems deliver just that…an experience," said Zach Luke, VP Sales and Marketing of Rockford Fosgate.

The Rockford Fosgate Jeep Audio Systems are all-in-one audio solutions that are Element-Ready™ with UV protection and designed to stand up to water, salt, and whatever else is thrown its way.

Among the key features of the new Rockford Fosgate Jeep Audio System include:

(2) 1" Dash Tweeters + Bezel





(2) 6.5" Front Speakers + Enclosures





(2) 6.5" Overhead Speakers + Enclosure





(2) 12" Subwoofers + Enclosure





(1) DSP + Jeep Specific Tune





(1) 800 Watt Amp + Jeep Specific Tune





(1) 1000 Watt Amp + Jeep Specific Tune





(1) Bass Level Control + Custom Knob





(1) Complete Wiring Kit





(1) 12V Relocation Kit





(1) Rockford Fosgate Duck



Performance Sound – Systems are individually tuned specifically for each Jeep platform to ensure optimum control, reliability, and performance.

Factory Fit and Finish – Purpose built to exact specifications to ensure the most precise fitment and look.

Element Ready – Purpose Built for every environment, Rockford's Element Ready™ products are built to stand up to Water, Salt, and UV, making sure your products stand the test of time.

The Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator Systems start at $5,499.99 US MSRP for both model configurations. A Wrangler OEM premium package replacement trim kit (WRNGLR-TRIM) is also available for $399.99 US MSRP to return the vacant space to its original finished state. Both systems will be available for purchase at Authorized Rockford Fosgate Retailers starting December 1, 2023. For additional details on Rockford Fosgate's complete audio solutions, visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

Rockford Fosgate Audio Kit for Jeep Gladiator. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Rockford Corporation) (PRNewswire)

