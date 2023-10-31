United Real Estate Group Launches Groundbreaking Healthcare and Wealth-Building Programs

United's Founder and CEO recognized for shaping the future of real estate

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate Group (United) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy has been selected as a 2023 Vanguard award recipient. The award recognizes forward-thinking leaders shaping the future of real estate. According to Housing Wire, its 100 Vanguard honorees were selected for outstanding leadership amidst market volatility.

New service offerings are satisfying longtime needs for real estate professionals and removing barriers of entry into the profession. (PRNewswire)

In September at its annual conference, Elevate, United unveiled major initiatives for high-demand services and programs, filling a void for self-employed agents: United Real Estate Group Healthcare and Financial Wellness programs.

Historically, real estate practitioners have had limited access to health coverage and retirement savings programs, such as 401k plans, unlike W2 employees in many industries. These two programs satisfy longstanding needs:

United Real Estate Group Healthcare offers agents and staff access to affordable, high-quality PPO health plans, dental, vision and supplemental insurance. Participants incur annual savings of $10,000 on average, compared to open-market plans – a boon for agents in a tightening real estate market.

United's Financial Wellness Program improves the financial outcome of agents' careers and lives by removing them from the feast-to-famine cycle and building net worth, which is expected to deliver tens of millions of dollars in improvement for its agents in the coming years based on the measured results to date since launch in September.

Agents learn money management skills and receive investment management services, strategic tax planning, financial planning, and estate & retirement planning from curated partners United has secured on behalf of its agents. As a result, they are better positioned to weather real estate market cycles, remain in the industry and meet their personal and family financial goals.

By closing these healthcare and retirement gaps, United is in a more advantageous position for recruiting than other brokerages and on a level playing field with private employers in vying for talent. The programs have far-reaching implications for United, opening up the door to a larger talent base by removing longtime barriers of entry into the profession while at the same time, improving the long-term outcomes of the lives of its agents.

"It's exciting to see that organizations like Housing Wire are taking notice of the innovative programs our team regularly rolls out to United and United Country Real Estate agents, brokers and auctioneers. I am humbled by the Vanguard Award and gladly accept it on behalf of our talented team of passionate professionals," said Duffy. "Our five-year strategic subway map is being delivered with precision and at an accelerating pace," noted Duffy. "We have matched so-called 'full service' traditional brokerage model offerings and, in many of our offerings, we are providing resources and tools that we alone offer, giving our agents a competitive advantage. The coolest part of this is that we are doing this while offering the highest payouts of agent commissions, according to Mike DelPrete. Super fun to be part of all of it and to work with such an incredible team."

"As a three-decade veteran of the real estate industry and having worked with some of the finest people in the business, I can say that Dan is truly a unique and powerful leader," commented United Real Estate President Rick Haase. "We've moved forward with Dan's original vision to over 21,000 agents operating in 42 states in only 12 years. From concept to reality with a man who truly cares about the organization, our agents, brokers, employees and the clients we serve. A head for business and a heart for people, and it shows in our results."

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 150 offices and more than 19,000 agents. The company produced over 77,900 transactions and $27.9 billion in sales volume in 2022.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 630 offices and over 21,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $34.4 billion in 2022. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

Media Contact:

April Gonzalez

agonzalez@unitedrealestate.com

816-420-6258

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy has been selected as a 2023 Vanguard award recipient. The award recognizes forward-thinking leaders shaping the future of real estate. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Real Estate